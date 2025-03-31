BTS shares update on suing V, Jungkook's defamator Sejong for 76 million KRW fine and stalker for 10 million KRW

BTS members have been subject to defamatory false claims and stalking lately. As a retaliation, their agency BIGHIT MUSIC lodged a complaint against the offenders. On March 31, they presented an update regarding the case processings taking place and the accused individuals being held accountable and also fined hefty sums. The label revealed the details of the current standing of the various cases, through an official statement posted in the fan community Weverse.

They mentioned, "malicious activities targeting BTS, including defamation, personal attacks, sexual harassment, dissemination of false information, and ill-intentioned criticisms." As per the statement, "multiple individuals" responsible for malicious posts were identified and investigations were conducted against them. They also mentioned trials were ongoing against a few of them, while the rest of them had their cases forwarded to the prosecution. BIGHIT also updated regarding the ongoing defamation case against YouTuber Sojang.

The YouTuber, who posted derogatory videos about BTS' V and Jungkook, was "liable for damages amounting to 76 million KRW." However, she appealed against it and BTS' agency mentioned "actively responding in the appellate process." They stated their commitment in ensuring that the wrongdoers against their artists are held "accountable for the illegal actions". BIGHIT also mentioned another "serious criminal act", stalking, that the BTS members faced at the end of last year.

As part their "immediate action" against it, they filed a complaint to the police and "the perpetrator was arrested in flagrante delicto, subsequently detained, and prosecuted." As per the statement, the perpetrator was ordered to pay a fine of 10 million KRW by the court, in the beginning of 2025. "We will continue to take a firm stance against any actions that threaten the safety of our artists, with no leniency extended to the offenders," stated the agency.

They further revealed that they were in the process of collecting evidence against defamatory posts, across various social media sites and online portals and have asked fans to share such posts with the agency at “HYBE Artist Rights Violation Report Website (protect.hybecorp.com).” They also stated, "We will continue to report and pursue legal action against such content."