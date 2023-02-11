BTS tops February Boy Group Brand Reputation rankings; SEVENTEEN, NCT, EXO, BIGBANG, TXT and more follow suit

Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute reveals February’s Boy Group Brand Reputation Rankings.

Written by Anoushka Mathew   |  Published on Feb 11, 2023
BTS; Picture Courtesy: Getty Images

As a result of big data analysis in February 2023 of the boy group brand reputation announced by the Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute on February 11, BTS took first place. SEVENTEEN came in 2nd place and NCT came in at 3rd place. 

BTS on the list:

Koo Chang Hwan, director of the Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute, said, "The BTS brand, which ranked first in big data analysis in February 2023 of the Boy Group Brand Reputation, was analyzed highly for 'disclose, break through' in link analysis. In keyword analysis, 'concert' Movies, J-Hope, and Billboard' were analyzed highly. In the positive-negative rate analysis, the positive rate was analyzed at 80.73%."

SEVENTEEN

According to the Recording Industry Association of Japan on the 10th, SEVENTEEN's first Japanese EP 'DREAM', released on November 9 last year, has exceeded 1 million copies in cumulative shipments as of January 2023, earning the 'Million' certification. This is the first time that SEVENTEEN has been certified by the Recording Industry Association of Japan for their album. Along with this, SEVENTEEN's 9th mini album 'Attacca', released in October 2021, received the 'Double Platinum' certification given to works with cumulative shipments of more than 500,000 copies.

NCT

NCT 127 not only topped the album chart with their 4th full-length repackage 'Ayo' on the Circle Weekly Chart (January 29th - February 4th) released on the same day, Ay-Yo' also topped the digital/download and BGM charts. During the counting period, the total sales of the 4th full album repackage 'Ayo' exceeded 1.08 million copies. NCT 127 swept first place in both albums and sound sources, winning 4 crowns, realizing their immense popularity once again.

This album previously topped the domestic weekly album charts such as Hanteo Chart, Synnara Record, and Hottracks, and ranked first on Line Music Album Top 100 chart in Japan, China QQ Music 'Platinum Album' certification and digital album sales chart. 

The 30 places in the boy group brand reputation ranking in February 2023 are:- 

BTS 

SEVENTEEN

NCT 

EXO 

BIGBANG 

TOMORROW X TOGETHER 

Super Junior 

THE BOYZ 

MONSTA X 

SHINee 

Stray Kids 

ASTRO 

BTOB 

ENHYPEN 

TREASURE 

WINNER 

INFINITE 

VIXX 

ONF 

PENTAGON 

ATEEZ 

SF9 

HIGHLIGHT 

Wanna One 

VERIVERY 

2PM 

TVXQ 

CRAVITY

GOT7 

Block B

