BTS’ V, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik and cast of Seojin’s to appear on Channel Full Moon’s The Game Caterers

Ahead of the ‘ Seojin’s ’ premiere, it was revealed that the cast members of the show will be appearing on the popular YouTube channel, Channel Full Moon. Led by famous variety producer, Na Young Seok PD, the channel has managed to garner a lot of attention with fun segments and guest appearances from Korean superstars. Especially, the show called ‘The Game Caterers’ which has seen an interesting set-up and a relentless host (Na PD), has been a hot spot for cast members from various popular K-dramas and Korean films turning up to have a good time.

On February 16, it was revealed that the team of the upcoming tvN variety show ‘Seojin’s’ or ‘Seojin’s Korean Street Food’ will be heading to Channel Full Moon’s ‘The Game Caterers’. Attention is being paid to the people in attendance aka the lineup of the show, president/owner actor Lee Seojin, BTS member V will be the youngest newbie in the squad while the actors each have a role of their own. Jung Yu Mi will be the director, Park Seo Joon will be the general manager, and the intern position will be taken up by Choi Woo Shik, if the reports are to be believed. It is known that the episode starring these well known faces will star on the February 20 episode at 9 pm KST (5:30 pm IST) on the Channel Full Moon or Channel Shiboya YouTube channel.

About Seojin’s

The upcoming variety program is set in Mexico where the ‘Youn’s Kitchen’ spin-off show will see Lee Seojin taking on the reigns. He will be joined by the cast of ‘Youn’s Stay’ sans veteran actor Youn Yuh Jung in whose place a newbie V will be a part of the team. They will run a restaurant in Bacalar where they aim to bring the taste of authentic Korean street food to the Mexican crowd. A lot of toiling and possible rejections as well as laughter is expected from the program.

‘Seojin’s’ or ‘Seojin’s Korean Street Food’ is set to air its first episode on February 24 at 8:50 pm KST (5:20 pm IST) on tvN.