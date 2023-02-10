Seojin’s: BTS’ V, Lee Seo Jin, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik and Jung Yu Mi greet customers in new teaser

The character teaser video and poster released on tvN's 'Seojin’s , which will be broadcasted at 8:50 PM KST on Friday, February 24. This delightful group is causing laughter with their comedy and delicious treats.

'Seojin's' is a new franchise restaurant that succeeds 'Youn's Kitchen', and is a restaurant entertainment program run by Lee Seo Jin, who was active as a director at 'Youn's Kitchen' after being promoted to president. Led by Lee Seo Jin, director Jung Yu Mi, general manager Park Seo Joon, intern Choi Woo Shik, and BTS’ V are building an amazing restaurant.

Teaser video:

The teaser video released this time introduces the executives and employees of 'Seojin', who runs a snack bar in front of the picturesque scenery of Bacalar, Mexico. 'Seojin', which is located in a place where emerald-colored calm waves and warm sunlight shine widely, begins with a greeting from Jung Yu Mi, who greets her with a fresh smile and says "hola." Then, CEO Lee Seo Jin's nagging resounds, and the charm of the executives and employees is peeled off layer by layer. On days when sales are good, Lee Seo Jin, whose mouth hangs wide, and the staff who make fun of him burst into comical laughter.

BTS’ V in the video:

In addition, there is a hierarchy by rank, from Jung Yu Mi's smart hand movements in charge of kimbap, the signboard menu of 'Seo Jin', Park Seo Joon, who is aiming for the president's position, Choi Woo Shik, a late-year intern who runs toward full-time employees, and BTS' V who is sincere at washing dishes.