Seojin’s: BTS’ V, Lee Seo Jin, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik and Jung Yu Mi greet customers in new teaser

tvN released the 3rd teaser for the upcoming reality show tvN Seojin’s starring BTS’ V, Lee Seo Jin, Park Seo Joon and more.
The character teaser video and poster released on tvN's 'Seojin’s, which will be broadcasted at 8:50 PM KST on Friday, February 24. This delightful group is causing laughter with their comedy and delicious treats.
Seojin’s:
'Seojin's' is a new franchise restaurant that succeeds 'Youn's Kitchen', and is a restaurant entertainment program run by Lee Seo Jin, who was active as a director at 'Youn's Kitchen' after being promoted to president. Led by Lee Seo Jin, director Jung Yu Mi, general manager Park Seo Joon, intern Choi Woo Shik, and BTS’ V are building an amazing restaurant.
Teaser video:
The teaser video released this time introduces the executives and employees of 'Seojin', who runs a snack bar in front of the picturesque scenery of Bacalar, Mexico. 'Seojin', which is located in a place where emerald-colored calm waves and warm sunlight shine widely, begins with a greeting from Jung Yu Mi, who greets her with a fresh smile and says "hola." Then, CEO Lee Seo Jin's nagging resounds, and the charm of the executives and employees is peeled off layer by layer. On days when sales are good, Lee Seo Jin, whose mouth hangs wide, and the staff who make fun of him burst into comical laughter.
BTS’ V in the video:
In addition, there is a hierarchy by rank, from Jung Yu Mi's smart hand movements in charge of kimbap, the signboard menu of 'Seo Jin', Park Seo Joon, who is aiming for the president's position, Choi Woo Shik, a late-year intern who runs toward full-time employees, and BTS' V who is sincere at washing dishes.
On the other hand, attention is also drawn to the organization chart poster released along with the character teaser video. The badges with appetizing snack pictures and the design reminiscent of menu boards are cute and interesting. In particular, even the interns tied to the same line with different name tag colors for each position are differentiated in detail, highlighting the fun of the concept of an organization chart. On top of that, the warm visuals of the executives and employees that captivate both women and men's hearts are a bonus, and we keep looking forward to the opening date of the snack bar 'Seojin's' prepared by them.
