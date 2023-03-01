Congratulations are in order for ARMY as BTS’ Jin gets promoted to Private First Class

‘Jin military’ trends on social media as ARMYs congratulate Kin Seokjin on his recent promotion. Jin enlisted in the military on December 13, 2022, and since then, fans of the BTS member have been eager for any potential update on the artist. Upon the completion of his basic training, Jin was appointed the assistant training instructor of his division. While the artist’s agency is yet to confirm his promotion, fans have not held back in celebrating their hearts out or in calling him a ‘tiger trainer’.

Private first class

Il-deung-beyong or Private First Class is a position right above a Private in the South Korean military. While not a lot has been revealed regarding Jin’s recent promotion, fans have been speculating that the artist finally may get entitled to a fair few leaves ranging anywhere between 4 to 10 days. Following his promotion, Jin will now be given a new badge that will be indicative of his seniority in the military.

ARMYs reaction

A better part of BTS’ fandom was deeply saddened by the news of their favorite artist’s upcoming absence. The news of Jin’s promotion however has lightened the atmosphere and his fans could not be happier. ‘Jin never disappoints’ wrote a fan on social media. Proud ARMYs have been calling Jin a tiger trainer ever since the news of his promotion was released.

BTS’ Jin enlisted in the military in late 2022. He was the first BTS member to do so. BTS rapper and dancer J-Hope will be the second member to enlist in the military. Following the news of J-Hope’s upcoming enlistment, Jin and J-Hope indulged in a hilarious banter online where Jin welcomed J-Hope to the military and mockingly instructed him vis-a-vis the decorum he would be following throughout his time in the military. Jin had also commented on his upcoming promotion and had jokingly asked J-Hope not to make eye contact with a senior (Jin).

On account of the upcoming military commitments of some of BTS’ members, the rest of the members are currently focusing on their solo projects. While SUGA has a solo world tour coming up, V is part of the South Korean cooking reality show ‘Seo Jin’s’.

