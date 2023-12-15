Death’s Game Ep 1-4 Review: Seo In Guk, Park So Dam starrer keeps you hooked with non-stop thrill

Title: Death's Game

Premiere date: December 15, 2023 (First half)

Cast: Park So Dam, Seo In Guk,Choi Si Won, Lee Jae Wook, Lee Do Hyun, Go Yoon Jung, Sung Hoon, Jang Seung Jo

Director: Ha Byung Hoon

Writer: Ha Byung Hoon, Lee Won Sik, and Ggulchan (Webtoon writers)

Number of episodes: 8

Genre: Fantasy, Thriller, Reincarnation

Language: Korean

Where to watch: Prime Video, TVING

Death’s Game plot

Choi Yi Jae (Seo In Guk), raised in humble beginnings, always carried a bright and kind demeanor. However, after seven years of fruitless job hunting, he finds himself in a pit of despair. Perpetually jobless, abandoned by his ex-girlfriend, and duped out of his life savings in a bitcoin scam, Choi Yi Jae reaches the point of utter hopelessness. Faced with societal pressures, he contemplates ending his life.

Witnessing his casual approach to death, Death herself (Park So Dam) intervenes with a unique proposition. Rather than allowing him to succumb to despair, she challenges him to a game. In this unusual gamble, Choi Yi Jae must navigate through the throes of death in 12 alternate lives. If he can cleverly escape each impending demise, he gains the chance to live out the full lifetime of those he momentarily inhabits. The story unfolds as Choi Yi Jae embarks on a quest for survival and the pursuit of a better life.

Death’s Game teaser

Death’s Game initial reaction

The Death’s Game drama exceeded all expectations, leveraging its intriguing plotline and stellar cast to create a captivating experience. Despite its concise eight-episode span, the show immediately delves into the heart of the narrative, showcasing the relentless cycle faced by Seo In Guk's character, Choi Yi Jae, in his quest for an ending.

The visual aesthetics of the drama contribute to its allure, with each set adding a surreal touch to the unfolding story. The dynamic between Seo In Guk and Park So Dam, portraying Choi Yi Jae and Death respectively, intensifies the narrative as Choi Yi Jae grapples with the consequences of his actions. The mystery surrounding his actions and the harsh repercussions meted out by Death set the stage for an engaging and thought-provoking storyline.

The drama kicks off with Seo In Guk finding himself in the life of Choi Si Won's character, Park Jin Tae post his death. The rapid demise of this life leaves Choi Yi Jae bewildered, unable to fully grasp the nature of his punishment. This cleverly sets the tone for an enthralling storyline that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats, eager to unravel the mysteries that lie ahead as Choi Yi Jae goes through all 12 of his lifetimes.

Death’s Game: The Goods

The initial half of the show was outstanding. Each storyline of Choi Yi Jae's various lives contributes depth to his character, revealing his gradual exploration of life after death. Death becomes a tool for him to grasp the importance of life, portrayed through intriguing punishments. It's captivating to witness Yi Jae's journey from one life to the next.

The cinematography, though occasionally revealing CGI, is generally above average. The presentation of scenes where Choi Yi Jae meets death, goes through different lives, and experiences the real hell adds a visually pleasing aspect to the drama.

Regarding the storyline, being adapted from a successful Webtoon, there was little doubt about its quality. The narrative of a man seeking escape from the perceived hell of his life through punishment after encountering Death carries a powerful message. As Yi Jae discovers the true meaning of hell, his struggle for survival reflects the unpredictable nature of human beings. The show's strong premise keeps viewers hooked, compelling them to continue watching as characters, especially our leads, unfold within a relatively brief timeframe.

Death’s Game: The Bads

There's little room for criticism in the initial half of the show. Each character is well-crafted, offering a thoughtful exploration as our main character navigates through different lives. The only minor issue is the swift end of the first two characters portrayed by Choi Siwon and Sung Hoon, leaving little time for both Choi Yi Jae and the audience to process.

However, this adds a certain urgency to the storyline, amplifying the desperation of Yi Jae as he strives to survive in subsequent lives to avoid ending up in hell. With the first half delivering strong content, expectations are soaring for what kind of conclusion Yi Jae will face as the second half of the story premieres in January.

Death’s Game: Acting Performances

Every actor excelled in portraying their respective characters. Park Seo Dam's portrayal of Death is strong and fierce, ensuring that Choi Yi Jae faces the consequences of his casual attitude toward his own life and the lives of those around him. Her commanding presence in a black outfit radiates strength, compelling viewers to respect her as the perfect embodiment of an entity determined to punish someone who underestimated her authority. In a genre where grim reapers are typically depicted as men, witnessing a powerful woman embody such a role was a refreshing and engaging departure from the norm.

Seo In Guk's portrayal of Choi Yi Jae was truly captivating. A representation of human vulnerability and fickleness, Choi Yi Jae is a character that evokes both understanding and, at times, disdain from viewers. In his pursuit of survival and escape from hell, he becomes someone many can empathize with, simply wanting to break free from his own nightmarish existence. However, it's also evident that his decisions have far-reaching consequences for those around him, highlighting a selfish aspect of his character. This internal conflict is precisely what Death is attempting to make him realize, and it serves as a reflection for viewers to understand the complexities of human nature.

Apart from them, the star-studded cast, including Choi Siwon, Sung Hoon, Lee Jae Wook, Lee Do Hyun, Go Yoon Jung, and others, delivered commendable performances in portraying their respective characters. The inclusion of surprise guest roles featuring familiar faces from the K-drama industry, such as Ryeoun, Kim Ji Hoon, and more added an extra layer of enjoyment for viewers.

Death’s Game: Skip it or Stream?

With a captivating plot, profound underlying messages, a star-studded cast, visually appealing aesthetics, and overall exceptional acting, missing out on a web series as impressive as this would be a shame. Despite having only 8 episodes, this drama stands out as one of the best of the year. It delves into darker themes like suicide, and graphic depictions of death, which may not be everyone's cup of tea. However, if you can look beyond these intense themes, the drama is sure to provide an amazing and thought-provoking viewing experience.

