Did you know TWICE's Jihyo's rumored boyfriend Yun Sungbin lost in squat battle with Billlie's Tsuki? Know backstory

TWICE's Jihyo and athlete Yun Sungbin were reported to be dating on March 25. According to the rumours, they have been dating for a year now. Both their agencies neither confirmed nor denied the reporters as it is the private matter of the artists. Yun Sungbin is an Olympic Gold medalist and has also proved his strength and speed in the popular Netflix show Physical 100. Surprisingly, he lost a squat battle against Billlie's Tsuki.

Yun Sungbin became the first Asian athlete to ever win the overall title in the Skeleton World Cup as he won the 2017–18 World Cup. He set another record as he took home the gold medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang and set several records. He charmed the viewers once again as he joined the Netflix hit reality show Physical 100 Season 1. The athlete appeared as a guest on Star of Star Girls which is hosted by LOONA's Chuu, (G)I-DLE's Yuqi and Billlie's Tsuki. In one of the segments, Tsuki won against Yun Sungbin as she could hold a wall sit for longer. The result took everyone by surprise as Yun Sungbin is known for his strength.

As reported on March 25, TWICE member Jihyo and Yun Sungbin have been dating for a year. The report claims that they go on dates in the Geumho neighborhood in Seoul. As the two live a few minute’s drive away, they generally meet at home. An insider claimed that they saw Yun Sung Bin entering Jihyo’s home, and they acted like a couple.

A source also claimed that they both love to exercise and that Yun Sung Bin gave Jihyo tips and helped her with training. They have a lot in common, so they quickly became close.

