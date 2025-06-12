EXCLUSIVE: Jackson Wang slid into Diljit Dosanjh’s DMs for collab, talks performing in Thailand with GOT7 and more

Jackson Wang is on his way to earn an Aadhaar card– at least that’s what fans want him to do. Returning to Mumbai for the second time, the singer made it his mission to take over the hearts of all his desi fans. It’s not just his collaboration with Diljit Dosanjh, but his unexpected friendship with superstar Hrithik Roshan and Superboys of Malegaon actor Adarsh Gourav. He is only further feeding their delulu with his latest hangout session with the likes of Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Tiger Shroff, and more. A Bollywood debut coming soon? We think so too!

During his return to the country, Jackson Wang sat down for an exclusive chat with us to speak about his upcoming album MAGIC MAN 2, and the creative process behind his global success. The 100 Ways singer revealed to us how he first came to know of Diljit Dosanjh, and it’s not something we expected to hear from him.

How Jackson Wang and Diljit Dosanjh joined hands for BUCK

After performing at the 2023 Coachella stage, the two hung out backstage and made a promise that was likely to get lost in the many collaboration requests that they each receive regularly. However, one fine day, Jackson Wang made good on the promise and smoothly slid into Diljit Dosanjh’s DMs to ask if he’d like to feature on his album. Then came BUCK, a collaboration we never expected!

Full interview below:

Reunion for GOT7

While juggling his solo music and rooting for group promotions, the Chinese star did not forget what the ahgases (GOT7’s fandom) wanted. He reunited with the group for a performance at the esteemed Rajamangala Stadium in Thailand, selling out 2 nights of shows in May. Talking about going back to the team, the 31-year-old revealed that despite having opinions of his own, the NESTFEST concert was more about everyone, and reminiscing about his JYP Entertainment days.

“It’s like going back to a label. I feel so happy. I don’t need to care about anything,” joked the LMLY singer. He went on to add, “I had my own opinion [on songs and other aspects] but it’s not about me, it’s about us!” Spoken like a true team player.

He went on to reveal how ‘relaxing’ it is for him to get to do that, “[When I’m performing with GOT7] I just need to focus on practising hard and focus on being able to do my job in the most efficient way possible.

Spilling more details about his India visit, and plans to return, Jackson Wang has charmed us all!

