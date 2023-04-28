4 skincare secrets to steal from Samantha Ruth Prabhu; Don't miss the age-old Korean technique

Skincare routine and specifically, with Korean products has become a prerogative to maintain healthy and glowing skin, and celebrities inspire us to do the same with their flawless skin. Yoon Se-ri from Crash Landing On You and many other top Korean stars are known for using magical products to get glass-like skin. South beauty and now a Pan-India star Samantha Ruth Prabhu too follows a Korean skincare routine.

Samantha is obsessed with skincare products and loves Korean skincare as they have amazing light products. "I always make time for my skincare routine. There is never just one go-to thing for me. I would be completely lying if I would say I have one because there are many," revealed Samantha to Pinkvilla who cannot do without a morning skincare routine.

What is glass skin and how to get one like Samantha? Here's a look at 4 skincare secrets to steal from the Citadel actress.

Sheet masks

Glass skin is all about having exceptionally smooth and flawless skin. The basic routine for it, which Samantha and every actor follow consists of a cleanser, toner, serum, exfoliator and a hydrating moisturizer. Sheet masks are equally effective and Samantha is most obsessed with them.

Steam machine

Using a steam machine to clear out pores or a face roller to improve drainage works wonders on skin and these are our picks from Samantha's Instagram. The stunner once revealed, "Steaming works wonders for dehydrated skin..once or twice a week..all you need is a large bowl of hot water and a towel over your head #workingonthatglow."

Her secret skincare ingredient

Samantha loves investing in skincare but of late, sandalwood is one classic Indian ingredient that she swears by. Sandalwood in oil or powder helps to reduce dryness and replenishes the moisture in the skin. This can be a complete game changer.

Vitamin infusion therapy

Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets vitamin infusion therapy done once or twice a month. This therapy for skin helps with fine lines, pigmentation, open pores and congested skin and dry patches.



Korean skincare is a way to go for all the girls who are really interested in a good skincare routine!

