Beauty Hack: Samantha shows how to instantly brighten, lift and de-puff your eyes when you're on-the-go

Celebrities are always shining bright, be it on the red carpet or on the big screen, and we all look up to them for inspiration. There are some celebs who legit keep things real even on social media. One of many is Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who talks about her work, fashion statements, fitness, health issues and everything on Instagram. This morning, Sam shared a beauty hack that is like striking gold.

Samantha shared a picture of her with an under-eye mask that helps with de-puffing. Sam keeps sharing her secret home remedies for skin and here’s another one that will help you even when you're on the go. For the unversed, under-eye masks help to reduce dark circles, and pores and give a cooling effect. Samantha yet again promotes that skin care is important for healthy and glowing skin.

Samantha's DIY skincare routine

Also, not many know, Sam is obsessed with the Korean skincare routine. In a throwback interview with Pinkvilla, Samantha revealed what her go-to morning skincare routine is like. To this, she replied, "I'm obsessed with skincare products and I love Korean skincare as they have amazingly light products."

Sam makes sure to pamper her skin the right way even during her hectic busy schedule. "I always make time for my skincare routine. There is never just one go-to thing for me. I would be completely lying if I would say I have one because there are many," revealed Samantha who further added that she cannot do without a morning skincare routine.

Samantha takes fashion, work and skincare seriously!

