EXCLUSIVE: Here's how Samantha Ruth Prabhu is going to celebrate her 36th birthday

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will turn 36 on April 28. While her fans are curious to know how she will be celebrating her special day, we get you the inside scoop. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt, Samantha will have a working birthday as she will begin shooting for Citadel’s new schedule soon.

Samantha has been a professional and continues to be; putting up a brave front every day. While battling health issues, Samantha continues to stay committed to her work and is taking forward all her assignments even on her birthday. She will be shooting for Citadel on her birthday, April 28 at a big landmark in India. Even last year, she celebrated her 35th birthday on the sets of Kushi in Kashmir,” reveals a source.

“Samantha has had a successful year, full of love, and appreciation,” says a source, further adding that “this time around Samantha will be shooting again on the day so it’s a working birthday for her.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is unstoppable. After Shaakuntalam’s release, she attended the Global Premiere of Citadel in London. All her focus is on work. She has geared up to complete the shoot of Citadel India, apart from the rom-com Kushi with Deverakonda.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla recently, Samantha spoke about Kushi and Citadel and how they both are very different from each other. “The two are starkly different from one another,” said Samantha. She further added that it’s going to be a crazy year for her on the professional front.

“It's like every day phenomenal. And that’s how I feel being on both sets every single day. There's never a dull day,” said Samantha on what keeps her going every day.

