Abbas-Mustan call Salman Khan moody: 'Bas kehta hai shaam ko aao, raat me milte hai'- EXCLUSIVE

Abbas-Mustan are one of the most iconic director duos in Bollywood. The duo struggled in their initial phase for not getting any actor or producer on board for the first two years before finally landing a film with Jeetendra- called Agneekaal. They directed many iconic films like Baazigar, Ajnabee Baadshah, Aitraaz, Race, Race 2, and Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon among others. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the filmmakers opened up about their Bollywood journey, facing rejection, struggles, and working with many actors.

Abbas and Mustan Burmawalla graced Pinkvilla's newest presentation, Cult Creators, which celebrates the contribution of Indian filmmakers to the Indian Film Industry. Both of them spoke passionately about their love for movies and the films they made. In one of the segments, they were asked to talk about the actors they have worked with, one of them was one of India's biggest showman and the most loved 'Bhaijaan', Salman Khan. The two worked with Salman on Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, which was a commercial success. They said, "Kamaal hai. Maze mein hai. Any time moody. Bas bolta hai shaam ko aao, raat ko aao, raat ko milte hai" which loosely translates as "He is amazing. He is fun. He is always moody. He keeps saying, 'come in the evening, come in the night, let's meet at night".