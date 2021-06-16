EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan in talks with director Rajkumar Gupta for an action thriller, based on true events

Salman Khan and Rajkumar Gupta have met multiple times and if everything goes as planned, the project in question will be the actors' next after Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Details

Pinkvilla was the first to reveal on April 3 that has initiated conversations for the official adaptation of Thalapathy Vijay’s recently released film, Master. The film is still on cards for the superstar; however, he is waiting for the reworked version of the script before proceeding with the paperwork. While Salman is gearing up to resume shooting for Tiger 3 soon, we have exclusively learnt that the actor is in advanced talks with acclaimed director, Rajkumar Gupta for an action thriller, based on some incredible true events for the pages of Indian History.

“Rajkumar Gupta has been in conversations with Salman and his team for a while now and things seem to have finally fallen in place. Salman has loved the world that Gupta has created and is very eager to explore it soon. The two are in advanced talks for this project, in-fact, if everything goes as planned, the director will jump into the pre-production stage within the next 2 months,” revealed a source close to the development. It is an original story, which is written too by Rajkumar Gupta himself.

All through the lockdown, the director has been researching, developing and fine tuining the screenplay with his team of writers and multiple meetings with Salman have already taken place. “It's his pet project, essentially a thriller with bits of action in the narrative that stems from the screenplay. The story, centered around the protagonist, demands the presence of a superstar with a certain amount of aura, and there’s no one better than Salman to pull off this flamboyant character. It marries content with action, drama and most importantly, thrills,” the source added. While there is a lot of chatter in the trade about Salman’s line up, with speculations about him kicking off Master by early next year, we here, that’s not the plan.

The story, centered around the protagonist, demands the presence of a superstar with a certain amount of aura, and there’s no one better than Salman to pull off this flamboyant character Source

“Salman will wrap up shooting for Tiger 3 by the end of this year, following which, he moves on to the Sajid Nadiadwala production, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali directed by Farhad Samji. The makers are toying around with the idea of changing the title to Bhaijaan. After wrapping up Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Salman will certainly move on to the Rajkumar Gupta film, an action thriller, based on true events,” the source informed, adding further that, if at all Master happens, it would be after this Rajkumar Gupta film.

“Salman is still waiting for the creative team of Master to come up with a story draft for Hindi sensibilities. While he has loved the character of JD, he has asked the makers to draft a completely fresh screenplay, as he isn’t too keen on doing an outright remake at the moment. The rewriting process will take time and he will take a call based on how the final script shapes up,” the source concluded.

Rajkumar Gupta is known for critically acclaimed films like Aamir, No One Killed Jessica, Ghanchakkar and Raid. This upcoming film, once locked, and would mark his maiden collaboration with Salman Khan. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla to know more details on this project.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan approached for Master Remake; Will he step into Thalapathy Vijay's shoes?

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×