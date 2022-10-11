Amitabh Bachchan Birthday EXCLUSIVE: Jaya Prada says he’s a blessing for film industry: ‘He is a complete man’

She further adds, “The person who has contributed for more than four decades to Indian cinema, and has been a superstar all this while. Amit ji is a blessing for the film industry . When someone becomes successful we feel great about that person, but I believe it is a matter of pride for success itself to be associated with a person like him.”

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Prada have worked together in many films including, Prakash Mehra’s 1984 comedy-drama - Sharaabi, K Bhagyaraj’s Aakhree Raasta (1986), Manmohan Desai’s Ganga Jamuna Saraswati (1988), KC Bokadia’s Aaj Ka Arjun (1990) and in the 1994 action film, Insaniyat. Now, on Big B’s 80th birthday, the veteran actress opens up on working with Bachchan. “First of all, let me congratulate Amit ji. My heartfelt best wishes to him on his 80th birthday. Today I am so happy,” says Jaya Prada.

Jaya Prada admits that it was her dream to work with Amitabh Bachchan, and it came true when she first shared screen space with him in Sharaabi. “He is a complete man, and to be like him you need to have much more than just talent. You need to be dedicated, disciplined and focused like him. I remember while shooting, if the call time was 7: 30 in the morning, we would wake up at 5 am and reach the set on time because he is always very punctual. I could do very good films in my life, and I thank God for giving me the opportunity to work with him. I feel really proud,” shares the actress.

She even shares an interesting anecdote about the superstar actor. “Those days I wasn’t as fluent in Hindi, and Amit ji himself would sit with me and make me learn and remember my lines. He would teach me like a Guru. Even during scenes or dance sequences he would always support me whenever I would get stuck somewhere. When you work with an artist like him you feel nervous, but he would make me feel very comfortable, and would even make all of us laugh. He is a master in comedy, and ofcourse no one can emote like him. People like him are truly not born everyday, it’s only Amit ji, Amit ji and Amit ji,” Jaya Prada concludes.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan 80th Birthday Live Updates: Abhishek Bachchan surprises Big B; Akshay Kumar wishes him