Ananya Panday admits being nervous about working with Deepika Padukone: Learnt a lot from her; EXCLUSIVE

Ananya Panday has all the reasons to grin from ear to ear these days. After all, her recent release Gehraiyaan has opened to rave reviews from the audience and her performance is getting a lot of appreciation. Interestingly, the Shakun Batra directorial marked Ananya’s first collaboration with Deepika Padukone and the actress can’t stop gushing about it. The Student of The Year 2 actress got in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla and spoke about her experience of working with Deepika for the first time.

Ananya stated, “I was definitely nervous because before I became an actor, I was so fond of her as an actor. I used to admire all the choices she made. I found her extremely brave and now even getting to know her as a person, there’s so much that I have learnt from her. And she was very helpful in the scenes that we were together in. At no point she made me feel like I was new. If I even messed up lines in a way, she never made me feel like I was messing up. I feel like I am so blessed to have that strong performance opposite me because that only helped my performance”.

Furthermore, Ananya also expressed her gratitude towards the phenomenal response towards Gehraiyaan. “Couldn’t have asked for anything more than this. When I went in for the film, I was very nervous because Tia is going through a lot of experiences that I have probably not been through in my life so I definitely wanted to do justice with that part, all the nuances, all the complexities, I wanted to do it right. And I knew going into this film, I just wanted to learn,” she added.



