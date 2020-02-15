Bigg Boss 13 EXCLUSIVE: Shilpa Shinde makes SHOCKING claims about Sidharth Shukla; Says ‘He used to hit me’

As Sidharth Shukla fans are rooting for his win on Bigg Boss 13, Shilpa Shinde has shocked everyone with her shocking revelations about the Balika Vadhu actor.

We are just hours away from the much awaited Bigg Boss 13 grand finale and television actor Sidharth Shukla is already among the top trends on social media. While his massive fan army is rooting for his triumph and has declared him as the winner of the show, Sidharth is also hogging the headlines for not so good reason. To note, former Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde has made shocking revelations about the Dil Se Dil Tak actor and claimed to be in an abusive relationship with him.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Shilpa claimed that while she had met Sidharth a decade ago and were in a relationship for a while. However, soon things got worse as Sidharth became too possessive for the actress. In fact, Shilpa also asserted that the Balika Vadhu actor not only harasses her but also used to hit her badly. “He used to hit me and call me incessantly and started harassing me. Once we were in the car and he lost his cool and started shouting and would start apologising just immediately. He used to hit me badly and even suffocated me almost once. I ran from him and even told his mother that I will file a case against him,” the Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain actress was quoted saying.

This isn’t all. While Sidharth has high chances of emerging as a winner of Bigg Boss 13, Shilpa said that the actor should not win the show. In fact, while the diva claims that the channel is biased towards Sidharth, Shilpa is planning to reveal more shocking details about their ugly relationship which is likely to ruin the Balika Vadhu actor’s image.

She stated, “I am appalled how the channel has been supporting him. A person like him cannot win. I had told my mother and also reached out to the channel that if they make him win, I will reveal some details about how he behaved with me which will ruin his image. We have seen how the channel has been biased towards him throughout. His shortcomings were never highlighted. He has been so aggressive inside.”

Well, Shilpa’s shocking statements have certainly raised a lot of eyebrows. We wonder if this will affect Sidharth Shukla’s chances of winning Bigg Boss 13.

Credits :Pinkvilla

