Aly Goni is known for his role in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and his popularity soared during his stint in Bigg Boss 14. The actor shared a series of pictures on Instagram with his new Land Rover Defender 110, showcasing his excitement over the purchase.

The Bigg Boss 14 contestant took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures with his new car, Land Rover Defender 110. In a sleek all-black outfit, Aly looked dashing as he posed with his new car.

In the photos, the actor looked dashing in an all-black look. He wore a black jacket over a black t-shirt paired with matching joggers.

Accompanying the post with a caption, he wrote, “Just got my new and swanky Defender wrapped with paint protection film at Detailing Dons, and I’m beyond impressed. This beauty was already a head-turner, but the PPF took it to the next level. Fully proofed, e-warrantied, and ready to shine for the long haul. Big thanks to the team at Detailing Dons for the stellar work!”

The price of the Defender varies depending on the model, starting at Rs 97 lakhs and going up to Rs 2.5 crores with customizations and specifications. Aly's selection highlights his preference for luxury cars, and his excitement over this new purchase is clear.

As soon as the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor posted the pictures on his Instagram handle, fans flooded the comment section with joy and congratulatory wishes. A fan wrote, “Congratulations @alygoni for the new car.” Another fan commented, “Beast with another beast.”

On the work front, Aly Goni is currently appearing on the comedy and cooking show,

. In the show, he is partnered with Rahul Vaidya. The show also features other popular celebrities like Ankita Lokhande, Arjun Bijlani, Krushna Abhishek, Nia Sharma and others.

Aly became a household name with his role as Romesh Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. He also participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye 9, a stunt-based show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 14.

Rapper MC Stan recently expanded his luxury collection with a new Defender 110 SUV, worth Rs 1.5 crore. Known for hits like Basti Ka Hasti and Tadipaar, MC Stan continues to make waves in the Indian hip-hop scene.

