EXCLUSIVE: Ayushmann Khurrana and Anees Bazmee collaborating for a film? Here’s what the actor has to say
Meanwhile Ayushmann Khurrana is busy promoting his next - the Anirudh Iyer directed - An Action Hero.
Ayushmann Khurrana and director Anees Bazmee are two of the most loved artists, and there are rumours that the duo are collaborating for a film. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, when we asked Ayushmann if he and Bazmee are doing a movie together, here’s what he said. “Yaar, ab yeh kaise main bataun? Lekin jab kuch hoga toh bataunga zarur,” the actor kept it short. He is presently promoting his next film - An Action Hero, while Anees Bazmee had last helmed Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
Meanwhile, when we asked Ayushmann - what are the pressures of being a star, he said, “There is only one pressure, to give original content. That’s the only pressure I take - to give original, fresh content - to say something which has never been said before. Even this film, An Action Hero - on the surface it looks like a classic action film, (which) it is, but it has a lot of quirks, a lot of drama, and something which has never been explored in the past. So that’s the only pressure I have to just keep on giving different, refreshing, progressive, and at the same time relatable content to people.”
Anirudh Iyer opens up on his mentor Aanand L Rai
An Action Hero’s director Anirudh Iyer also opened up on his mentor Aanand L Rai, who has backed the film with Bhushan Kumar. “He is one of those producers and mentors in my life who has always let me have my own voice. His ideal way of mentoring you is to bring out my original voice. He always tries to draw that out. He has always been that person who has told me ki yaar apni awaz hona bahut zaruri hai. There is no point if you make films like me, because I am already making it. So you have to make your own and I have to make my own, and that’s how we as a company will make different kinds of films. So that’s something he has always pushed me to do,” says Anirudh Iyer.
