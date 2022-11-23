EXCLUSIVE: Ayushmann Khurrana and Anees Bazmee collaborating for a film? Here’s what the actor has to say

Ayushmann Khurrana and director Anees Bazmee are two of the most loved artists, and there are rumours that the duo are collaborating for a film. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, when we asked Ayushmann if he and Bazmee are doing a movie together, here’s what he said. “Yaar, ab yeh kaise main bataun? Lekin jab kuch hoga toh bataunga zarur,” the actor kept it short. He is presently promoting his next film - An Action Hero, while Anees Bazmee had last helmed Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Meanwhile, when we asked Ayushmann - what are the pressures of being a star, he said, “There is only one pressure, to give original content. That’s the only pressure I take - to give original, fresh content - to say something which has never been said before. Even this film, An Action Hero - on the surface it looks like a classic action film, (which) it is, but it has a lot of quirks, a lot of drama, and something which has never been explored in the past. So that’s the only pressure I have to just keep on giving different, refreshing, progressive, and at the same time relatable content to people.”