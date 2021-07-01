Brave of Aamir Khan to produce Delhi Belly: Kunaal Roy Kapur and Abhinay Deo discuss 10 years of this comedy

We did a full ad campaign which said that if you don’t like abuse, don’t watch this film. It was funny by the end of it, but there was a warning: Kunaal Roy Kapur and Abhinay Deo discuss Delhi Belly.

It has been 10 years since the release of Delhi Belly, a film that changed the narrative of pop-culture in the Hindi film industry. The film, directed by Abhinay Deo, was bankrolled by with an impressive ensemble of Imran Khan, Vir Das and Kunaal Roy Kapur. The director informs that he was curious to know the audience reaction to the comic caper. “My job is done once the film is ready, but because Delhi Belly was such a unique film, I was little apprehensive as to how will people receive a film like this,” he smiles, and adds, “I knew, there could be just two results – either major appreciation or severely panned.”

He goes ahead to inform that Aamir had organised several test screenings for Delhi Belly and the reactions received were polarised. “There were so many preview screenings,” he exclaims, quick to add, “The youth loved it, the older generation hated it. People were shocked as to how Aamir Khan could produce a film like this. It’s these reactions that made me curious to see which way the results are going to swing.”

Kunaal Roy Kapur can’t believe that it has been 10 years since the release of Delhi Belly. “It’s crazy,” he exults, adding further that shooting for a comedy like Delhi Belly was difficult. “We all got along so well, everyone was happy but it was a tough shoot.” As mentioned by Abhinay, Kunal too informs that half of the industry was shocked to see Aamir produce a film like this. “A lot of people over simplified it as toilet humour, but if you look, there’s a lot more to it – from screen writing to other elements of filmmaking. A comic caper was turned around the environment we live in.”

Kunaal recalls the marketing campaign of the film. “We did a full ad campaign which said that if you don’t like abuse, don’t watch this film. It was funny by the end of it, but there was a warning,” he laughs, adding further that it was brave of Aamir Khan to produce and promote the film. “It’s not easy for someone as reputed as Aamir Khan to make a film which is completely irreverent. He put a lot on the line.” Both Kunaal and Abhinay rub off the possibility of a sequel to Delhi Belly. “There was talk of making a sequence, but there was never a plan. We never had an idea. It was never meant to be a part two film,” Abhinay concludes.

