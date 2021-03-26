Casting Coup: Deepika Padukone & Vicky Kaushal would be an apt choice if Gone Girl is ever remade in Hindi

Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike starrer Gone Girl is a classic. In this column, we write about actors we think can play the parts from the original, if it’s remake is ever made in India

Whenever someone mentions ‘edge of the seat drama’ the first name that comes to my mind is David Fincher’s Hollywood classic, Gone Girl. This psychological-thriller had Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike in the lead. It revolves around a couple whose marriage is on the rocks, however the real story begins when Pike’s Amy Elliott Dunne goes missing, and her hubby Nick Dunne (Affleck) becomes the prime suspect in the case. But for all those who have not seen the film, let me tell you this premise is just the tip of the iceberg. There are more appalling twists and blood-curdling turns on this cinematic ride that probably you won’t expect to witness.

Pike’s performance in this 2014 film was so thorough that it bagged her multiple Best Actress nominations, including one at the prestigious Academy Awards. While the performances in the film are mind-boggling, it is truly the tight script that for me takes the cake, baker and the bakery. Meanwhile, thrillers have always been appreciated by the Indian audience, whether it has been Vidya Balan’s Kahaani, ’s Drishyam and Naseeruddin Shah and Anupam Kher’s A Wednesday too. We wonder if Gone Girl is ever to be remade in India, which actors would suit the part.

To start with, I believe Vicky Kausal would be apt to play Affleck’s Nick Dunne, who’s a teacher in the movie. The character showcases a roller coaster of emotions, right from being trapped in an unhappy marriage, to feeling free after his wife disappears and even horror when she returns, and this time in a completely different avatar. While the character makes you suspicious in the beginning, you go on to hate him later but sometimes even sympathise with him in brief moments. With Vicky’s acting calibre on his side, he is sure to pull off this role with ease.

For Pike’s Amy Elliott Dunne, I couldn’t think of anyone better than . In fact, if there was ever an award for Best Layered Character then Amy would undoubtedly take the prize home. She starts off as this subtle character who is trying her best to save her dying marriage, but when certain circumstances push her to the edge she takes a path less travelled that leads to menacing decisions and unfortunate actions. Deepika has time and again proven her versatility as an actress and would definitely be able to pull off a complex character like this.

Besides Nick and Amy, there are three more pivotal characters in the film without whom the story wouldn’t move forward. One is Detective Rhonda Boney, who is the lead investigator on the case and is effortlessly portrayed by Kim Dickens. The character is strong, uncompromising, principled and holds her ground. I believe will be an apt choice to play Boney. She has played tough characters in the past too, and this one’s right up her alley.

Then there is Margo Dunne, Nick's twin sister who stands by her brother no matter what. Though the character does have the sense of right and wrong, she falters at it when it comes to her sibling. Carrie Coon made the part her own, and I believe Rakul Preet Singh will be able to do it as well.

And last but not the least, Desi Collings, Amy's ex-boyfriend that was played by Neil Patrick Harris. It is probably the only character in the entire film that you truly feel bad for. While the length of this part might be small, its scope of emotions is pretty wide, and only an actor like Jim Sarbh will be able to do complete justice to it.

Gone Girl is truly a classic, and whenever it's remade I hope it’s done with sheer perfection.

