Casting Coup: Vicky, Kriti Sanon would be an apt choice if Ghosts of Girlfriends Past is ever remade in Hindi

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past featured Matthew McConaughey and Jennifer Garner in the lead roles. In this column, we write about actors we think can play the parts from the original, if it’s remake is ever made in India.

If you’re wanting to watch a light-hearted film this weekend, then look no further. Director Mark Waters’ Ghosts of Girlfriends Past will be your perfect mood lifter. Featuring Matthew McConaughey and Jennifer Garner in the lead roles, this 2009 romcom revolves around Connor Mead (McConaughey) - a photographer and a womanizer - who’s visited by three ghosts while attending his brother’s wedding. The experience ultimately leads Connor to find his true love by the end of the film. Ghosts of Girlfriends Past wasn’t critically acclaimed, but it did make money at the box office.

It’s a fun film that one can watch to unwind and relax. Now we wonder if this movie was ever to be remade in India, which actors would suit the part. To begin with, I believe Vicky Kaushal would be an apt choice for McConaughey’s role. Connor Mead has this cool personality which is perfectly marinated with McConaughey’s charm, and it seems Vicky will be able to pull off these traits rather easily. Considering how versatile he is, this role seems to be right up his alley.

Next in the line is Jenny Perotti, which was played by Jennifer Garner. In the beginning she comes across as this serious person, however her personality blooms as the story progresses. I believe Kriti Sanon would be able to portray this emotional graph really well. Additionally, Vicky and Kriti will be a fresh pair for the big screen as well.

Moving on to Mead’s playboy uncle Wayne - he was a major influence on Connor’s life and largely responsible for the latter’s behaviour and lifestyle. This role is effortlessly played by Michael Douglas, and I couldn’t think of anyone better than Naseeruddin Shah to play this part if a Hindi version of Ghosts of Girlfriends Past is ever made.

There are two more important characters in the film Paul Mead (Breckin Meyer) and Sandra Volkom (Lacey Chabert) who’s wedding Connor and Jenny are attending. I believe Sunny Kaushal would be a perfect choice to play Paul, while Kiara Advani would suit Sandra’s role.

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past is an entertaining film, and I believe if it’s ever remade in India the audience might like it too.

