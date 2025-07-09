Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu just confirm her relationship with Raj Nidimoru as they hold hands in Detroit? PICS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru have been making the headlines for quite a long time. As the popular actress and director are seemingly in a relationship together, the actress shared some pictures, likely making it official.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru are officially together?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu unveiled a series of images on Instagram, sharing some good moments from her trip to Detroit. Among various pictures, the actress was spotted hand-in-hand with Raj Nidimoru.

Advertisement

Moreover, both of them were also seated together, having lunch with the rest of their friends. While it is unclear whether it was Samantha making her relationship official or not, the actress surely looked glowing with joy.

See the pictures feat Samantha and Raj Nidimoru

Samantha Ruth Prabhu had recently made the headlines after she appeared on the podcast titled Take 20. The conversation had her talking about one of the toxic relationships she experienced and how she couldn’t control it.

She said, “I had made so many changes in my life, and I was pretty happy with the routine I had created for myself. The one thing that I couldn't control was this...Going to the phone, this relationship with my phone, which I was starting to question again, and this false sense of importance that it's my work and it has to be done.”

Samantha and Raj Nidimoru’s relationship

Advertisement

For those unaware, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and her alleged boyfriend Raj Nidimoru apparently fell in love with each other during the shoot of Citadel. Both of them were spotted together on multiple occasions, with many netizens considering it the actress soft-launching her partner, but neither she nor Raj has made an official announcement.

Coming to Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s work front, the actress was last seen in a cameo role in the movie Shubham. The horror comedy venture featuring newcomers Harshith Reddy, Gavireddy Srinivas, Charan Peri, and more in key roles was bankrolled by the actress herself.

Moving ahead, Samantha will be next seen in the web series, Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom, co-starring with Aditya Roy Kapur. Apart from them, the show will have Wamiqa Gabbi and Ali Fazal as supporting actors.

ALSO READ: Ramayana: Yash to only have 15-minute screentime in Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi starrer magnum opus, REPORT