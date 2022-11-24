EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Ayushmann Khurrana on impact of social media on stardom: Mystery goes away
Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat starrer An Action Hero is releasing in theatres on December 2.
Ayushmann Khurrana is very busy these days with promoting his upcoming thriller film An Action Hero. The trailer has already been released and will release in theatres on December 2. The star cast also includes Jaideep Ahlawat. The film is directed by Anirudh Iyer and Neeraj Yadav has penned the screenplay. Well, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Ayushmann opened up on many things including the impact of social media on stardom. He accepts it but also said that it works for him.
‘I am a relatable guy’
When asked does social media takes away the charm of an actor, the Doctor G actor replies, “Of course, the mystery around a star will definitely go away if you are on a social media platform but it works for me. Because I am a relatable guy. I started as a radio presenter, theatre actor, television anchor. I have always been close to the grass root level to the lowest common denominator. So, it really works for me if I show a certain personality of mine on social media. Because I am that guy who built the career around that relatable guy, as a guy next door. And of course, I am breaking away from the genre after 10 years but that change my core. So, I have to be approachable because that’s me.”
He further said, “As an artist, you should be ready to do anything. Of course, you have to choose the medium correctly but I can be actor on TV, OTT, or cinema. So, that doesn’t really matter. As an actor I just need to explore different sides of mine rest depends on the consumer, the public how much love that product but I will keep on pushing my boundaries irrespective of success or failure.”
An Action Hero trailer:
Ayushmann Khurrana is playing a role of an actor whose life takes a 360-degree turn after he is accused of killing a municipal councilor's brother and the love of his fans turns into a boycott call. The trailer opens with Ayushmann's car being hit by Jaideep's car. It soon turns into a cat-and-mouse chase sequence as he flees to London to save his life. It will be interesting to see how Ayushmann saves himself.
Upcoming work:
Ayushmann Khurrana will next be seen in the film Dream Girl 2 alongside actor Ananya Panday in the lead role. Jaideep Ahlawat, on the other hand, will be seen in the film ‘The Devotion Of Suspect X’ alongside actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Vijay Varma.
ALSO READ: An Action Hero Trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana getting beaten up by Jaideep Ahlawat is a painful sight