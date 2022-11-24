EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Ayushmann Khurrana on impact of social media on stardom: Mystery goes away

Ayushmann Khurrana is very busy these days with promoting his upcoming thriller film An Action Hero. The trailer has already been released and will release in theatres on December 2. The star cast also includes Jaideep Ahlawat. The film is directed by Anirudh Iyer and Neeraj Yadav has penned the screenplay. Well, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Ayushmann opened up on many things including the impact of social media on stardom. He accepts it but also said that it works for him.

‘I am a relatable guy’

When asked does social media takes away the charm of an actor, the Doctor G actor replies, “Of course, the mystery around a star will definitely go away if you are on a social media platform but it works for me. Because I am a relatable guy. I started as a radio presenter, theatre actor, television anchor. I have always been close to the grass root level to the lowest common denominator. So, it really works for me if I show a certain personality of mine on social media. Because I am that guy who built the career around that relatable guy, as a guy next door. And of course, I am breaking away from the genre after 10 years but that change my core. So, I have to be approachable because that’s me.”