EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan adopts a multiple trailer strategy for Laal Singh Chaddha – Campaign Details

Over the last few days, Aamir Khan has been ruling everyone’s TV screens with constant bombardment of integrations with IPL and other cricketing events. The Perfectionist launched the first trailer of his Independence Day release, Laal Singh Chaddha, in the second strategic time out of the IPL finals on Sunday. While there has been chatter around how Aamir will sustain the film’s marketing campaign for 3 months, we have got some dope to his plans.

“Aamir and his team have designed a campaign that unfolds bits and pieces from the world of the film at regular intervals. While the first trailer was launched two and a half months prior to release, Aamir is already working to launch some more assets in the time to come. While a trailer two is sure to be out closer to the releases, there will be many more videos, which might serve as mini trailers,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the remaining songs will be launched in the audio format soon.

“The idea is to keep releasing something or the other until the release to keep the conversation intact. The sustenance of the campaign will include – audio launch followed by music videos, mini trailers and finally a second trailer. Who knows, there might be a short third one too,” the source concluded.

Laal Singh Chaddha marks the return of Aamir Khan to the big screen after 4 long years. It’s the official adaptation of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump and is slated for an August 11 release. After Forrest Gump, Aamir is expected to commence work on the RS Prassana directed sport drama, which is the official adaptation of Spanish Film, Campeones. The details around the project have been kept under wraps for now. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

