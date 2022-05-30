EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 enters the pre-production stage; Producer Bhushan Kumar gives an update

Ajay Devgn is a busy man, juggling multiple films at this point of time. While the actor will complete shooting for Bholaa and Drishyam 2 in Hyderabad by the end of August, he has multiple films lined up in various stages of production. Over the last few months, there has been chatter about a potential sequel to his 2018 hit, Raid, directed by Rajkumar Gupta.

According to producer Bhushan Kumar, his partner on the film, Kumar Mangat, has started the pre-production work for the Raid sequel. “The world had stopped for 2 years, but yes, Raid 2 is under production. Kumar Ji (Producer, Kumar Mangat) already has multiple ideas in place for Raid 2, he has in-fact collated a lot of incidents that can be used in the Raid franchise. We will choose the best idea and then move ahead,” says Bhushan Kumar.

The producer confirms that the Raid sequel will go on floors next year. “I already have two films with Ajay ji – Bholaa and Drishyam 2 – so the Raid sequel will begin next year. Before that we are remaking Raid down south. It’s under discussion,” he adds. There has also been talk about a sequel to De De Pyaar De with Luv Ranjan. Bhushan insists that even that’s in the making but will take some time. “Luv needs to write the script for De De Pyaar De 2 and then we will figure out the dates with Ajay ji. It’s a franchise which can’t move ahead without Ajay ji.”

Bhushan Kumar is currently riding high on the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which is on its course to enter the Rs 150 crore club at the box office. He has a plethora of films lined up for release this year, with Vikram Vedha and Cirkus being the biggest of the lot.

