Box Office: With Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par knocking at our doors, can the upcoming sequel outshine Taare Zameen Par?

Apart from being a superstar, Aamir Khan is also a great producer and director. While he has been away from silver screens for a while now, the actor is being honoured with The Aamir Khan Film Festival organized by PVR Cinemas which starts from March 14, 2025. Today, we are decoding if his upcoming film, Sitaare Zameen Par can outshine Taare Zameen Par.

Sitaare Zameen Par's Box Office Expectations

Directed by R.S. Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par was announced in October 2023. It stars Aamir Khan, Darsheel Safary, and Genelia Deshmukh. Touted as a remake of Spanish film, Champions (2018), the upcoming sports drama is a thematic sequel to Aamir's 2007 release, Taare Zameen Par. It is scheduled to hit the screens around Christmas 2025.

Advertisement

Sitaare Zameen Par would not continue its narrative from the original movie. Aamir and his team are bringing new characters with completely fresh situations and plot this time. It requires compelling storyline with strong subject, powerful performances, and good music to be able to sell itself well in the box office market, just like the original release.

Meanwhile, unlike the 2007 film, Sitaare Zameen Par will be a humourous movie. So, it should make people laugh in theaters to receive positive word of mouth and bring a fresh experience for cinegoers amid actioners' wave.

Can It Shines Brighter Than Taare Zameen Par?

Advertisement

18 years ago, Aamir Khan taught us that 'every child is special' through Taare Zameen Par. The 2007 drama that explored the discussion around dyslexia is one of the best works from Aamir's filmography who headlined and directed the movie. It earned Rs 61.75 crore net in India and emerged as a superhit grosser.

Sitaare Zameen Par has huge expectations to flourish well as there will be comparisons with the original movie. It marks Aamir's acting comeback after three years as he last led Laal Singh Chaddha (2022). Moreover, the superstar hasn't had any hit since his 2016 all-time blockbuster, Dangal. R.S. Prasanna's directorial is also reuniting Aamir and his Taar Zameen Par co-star Darsheel Safary after 18 years.

Though it is quite early to say, if Sitaare Zameen Par becomes a blockbuster, it will outshine Taare Zameen Par. Now it is yet to be seen if it can achieve this verdict or not. Meanwhile, the superstar will be able to reclaim his long-awaited throne at the box office.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.