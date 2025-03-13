Aamir Khan’s PK was like Inception, recalls Rajkumar Hirani; director reveals what he did after spotting similarities with Christopher Nolan’s film

Rajkumar Hirani, one of Bollywood's most renowned directors, is known for delivering blockbuster films like Munna Bhai MBBS and 3 Idiots. While working on PK, initially planned with Aamir Khan as an alien, he revealed in a recent interview that he had to modify the script as it bore striking similarities to Christopher Nolan's Inception.

Rajkumar Hirani revealed that while working on the script for PK, the release of Inception made him realize the striking similarities between the two films. To avoid any allegations of plagiarism, he chose to rework the storyline. In a conversation with Galatta Plus, he shared that PK originally had a concept where the protagonist could enter people's minds and alter their past experiences, ultimately changing their perspective on life.

However, he and his team soon recognized that this idea closely resembled Inception, leading them to modify the script to ensure originality.

Hirani said that after spotting similarities with Inception, they tried a new story where PK ends up in a courtroom. “We started writing something else. Then OMG – Oh My God came, which is also… We had waked that path also, of him going to the courtroom. So the second half kept on changing," he said.

The filmmaker revealed that they experimented with multiple versions for the second half of the film but were unable to find a satisfying outcome. He mentioned that although they initially filmed it, he was not entirely pleased with the result. As a result, they ended up reshooting nearly 20 minutes of footage, which significantly added to the production timeline.

Advertisement

In another interview with ETimes, Rajkumar revealed that the team deliberately chose to keep the film’s central theme of God and religion undisclosed before its release. He mentioned that they wanted the audience to discover it organically rather than revealing it upfront.

Hirani also noted that this secrecy led to various speculations, with people assuming the movie could be about an alien, a drunkard, or an eccentric character played by Aamir Khan.

PK featured Anushka Sharma, Sushant Singh Rajput, and Sanjay Dutt in key roles. It emerged as the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2014.