After the historic success of Pathaan, Siddharth Anand is reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan on the action-packed thriller King. The filmmaker has an exciting ensemble on board King with Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Abhay Verma singing on for key roles. The pre-production work is going on in full swing as the makers are aiming to take the film on floors in May/June 2025. As the prep work is going on, Pinkvilla has exclusive update on Abhishek Bachchan’s character in King.

According to sources close to the development, Abhishek Bachchan is set to undergo a massive transformation for King. “Siddharth Anand is planning to present Abhishek Bachchan like never before in King as Jr. B will have a special look in this action-packed entertainer. The idea is to create a character that has a menacing appearance, with a certain kind of physique. Abhishek has already started to hit the gym to attain a lean physique in King. It’s going to be face-off like never before between Shah Rukh Khan and Abhishek Bachchan in King,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that Abhishek is also excited to undergo a makeover and surprise the audience. “Abhishek has always been a versatile actor, and King would mark his first in an out-and-out negative space alongside Shah Rukh Khan. His lean appearance in King will blow over the audience, and Sid will be unleashing his characters with special assets once the film goes on floors. Siddharth Anand wants it to be a clash of two alpha on-screen personalities, and SRK too is working hard in the gym to have a physique of a certain kind.”

Advertisement

King will go on floors with a schedule in Mumbai around May/June, followed by mega schedules in Europe. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, King will feature a top actress making a cameo in the film. “It’s a 15 to 20-day part for an A-Lister actress and the makers are looking to rope in either of Deepika Padukone or Kareena Kapoor in the film. It’s a part of the female lead alongside Shah Rukh Khan,” the source concluded.

King is slated to hit the big screen in the second half of 2026. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.