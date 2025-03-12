Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan coming together ahead of Aamir Khan's birthday proves why they're Bollywood's most loved Khans: WATCH

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan are the three biggies of B-town who have been ruling the industry for decades. Even though they’re contemporaries, the stars value their friendship more than the box office success of their films. To showcase their affection towards Aamir, SRK and Salman reached Mr. Perfectionist’s Mumbai house ahead of his birthday. Check it out!

Even though Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan aren’t spotted together often, they make sure to connect with each other on important occasions. On March 12, 2025, SRK and Salman arrived at Aamir’s Mumbai residence to meet him ahead of his 60th birthday on March 14, 2025. In a clip posted on Pinkvilla’s social media handle, Aamir can be seen escorting his dear friend Salman toward his vehicle.

Aamir Khan sees off Salman Khan:

In another video, the Jawan actor can be seen arriving in his swanky white car, with his entourage and security personnel at the PK actor’s residence. After meeting with his pal and wishing him ahead of his birthday, Shah Rukh made sure to cover himself completely as he made his way out of the residence.

Shah Rukh Khan visits Aamir Khan:

This is not the first time the three Khans have come together for a special event. Earlier, at the star-studded screening of Aamir’s son Junaid Khan’s movie, Loveyapa, SRK and Salman arrived at the venue to show their support for their dear friend and his son.

In just two days, Aamir will turn 60. To celebrate his impressive filmography and honor him for his contribution to the Indian film industry, a special film festival ‘Cinema Ka Jaadugar: The Aamir Khan Film Festival’ will be hosted from March 14 to 27. According to reports, some of the hit and classic movies of the Lagaan actor will be showcased at the fest.

While announcing the festival at an event, veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar stated that he had always known Aamir would be a superstar. The screenwriter also predicted that the film, which will connect with everyone, is being made by Aamir and will be a super hit.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan will be next seen in Sitaare Zameen Par while Salman Khan’s Sikandar will release on Eid 2025. Shah Rukh Khan is also working on King with his daughter Suhana Khan.