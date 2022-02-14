EXCLUSIVE: Amitabh Bachchan to feature in R Balki’s Abhishek Bachchan starrer Ghoomer; Deets Inside

Pinkvilla had recently reported that Abhishek Bachchan is shooting for R Balki’s Ghoomer in Panchgani, and that National Award winning filmmaker and Founder-Director of Film Heritage Foundation Shivendra Singh Dungarpur has joined the cast of this much awaited film. It also features Shabana Azmi, Saiyami Kher and Angad Bedi in pivotal roles. We now have another interesting update on Ghoomer. We have learnt that the filmmaker has also roped in Amitabh Bachchan for the movie.

“Just like other Balki films, Mr Bachchan will feature in Ghoomer too. It will be a special appearance, and the duo are looking forward to reuniting again. The part is extremely important to the script but the details of it have been kept under the wraps for now,” informs a source close to the development. Big B has earlier headlined Balki’s Cheeni Kum, Paa and Shamitabh, and had made cameo appearances in Ki & Ka and Pad Man.

Ghoomer also reunites Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan after many years. They have earlier worked together in Paa, Sarkar, Sarkar Raj and Bunty Aur Babli. Junior Bachchan started shooting for the film on February 5. “Can’t ask for a better birthday present! Birthdays are best spent, working. घूमर. Now spinning,” Abhishek wrote on Instagram. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Dungarpur had informed that they will also be filming for the movie in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan also has Vikas Bahl’s Goodbye, Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34, Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, Amit Ravindernath Sharma’s Hindi adaptation of The Intern, and Nagraj Manjule’s Jhund in the pipeline.

