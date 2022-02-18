EXCLUSIVE: Neha Dhupia on 2 decades of winning Miss India: To celebrate by putting crown on my daughter’s head

Last month, Neha Dhupia completed two decades of winning Miss India. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actress opened up about winning the crown, and her journey since then. “I still remember I have these two beautiful crowns that I got from Miss India, and my daughter is in this phase where she loves playing with all princessy dresses, crowns and tiaras. I think I am going to celebrate my 20 years by putting a crown on her head, although she already has an invisible one but she will love this,” smiles Neha.

How does she look back at this journey today? “You know, for me, I operate at this frequency that’s very… I have never been right on top and at the same time I have never been down and out. I feel if you haven’t seen such extremes when it comes to success and failure and you learn how to operate at a level where you can balance between the two and have personal dreams, goals and professional aspirations. It may have taken me twenty years to realise this - God I have goosebumps while talking to you about it, because no one has asked me this and I have never answered so carefully - I mean now it may have taken me this long to come to this point to realise that only good things have happened,” states Neha.

She further adds, “Lots has happened but the fact that I am still existing in the business - just speaks in my head, not in anyone else’s - just speaks volumes in my own head that I must have done something right over the past few decades.”

Her recent release A Thursday also features Yami Gautam and Dimple Kapadia.

To see the full interview, watch the below video:

Also Read | Bride-to-be Shibani Dandekar opts for a casual look ahead of her and Farhan Akhtar's sangeet; PICS