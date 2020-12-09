EXCLUSIVE: Abir Sengupta EXCITED for Kiara’s Indoo Ki Jawani hitting theatres: Happy to see it on big screen

As Indoo Ki Jawani, starring Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal, is set to release this week, director Abir Sengupta can’t keep calm about the movie’s theatrical release and hopes to reach the maximum audience.

After winning hearts with her stint in Guilty and Laxmii, Kiara Advani is set to return to spread her magic all over again with her upcoming project. We are talking about Abir Sengupta directorial Indoo Ki Jawani which will feature the bubbly actress in the titular role. Interestingly, the makers had released the trailer of the movie and it managed to garner good reviews from both the audience and the critics. In fact, not everyone has been in awe of Kiara’s stint and have been looking forward to Indoo Ki Jawani.

To note, the Kiara starrer will mark director Abir Sengupta’s debut in Bollywood. And while there have been a lot of speculations about Indoo Ki Jawani releasing on the digital platform, the coming of age comedy will finally be hitting the theatres on December 11. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Abir got candid about Indoo Ki Jawani’s theatrical release, the trend of the dating app, the massive response to the song Haseena Pagal Deewani and much more.

Here are the excerpts of the interview:

You are making your directorial debut with Indoo Ki Jawani, so how is the feeling especially post the brilliant response for the trailer?

I am extremely excited and extremely nervous at the same time. I am anxious about what will happen and at the same time, I just can’t wait for the people to watch.

Tell us something about the movie.

It’s about a girl who goes on a dating app, she right swipes on somebody, she meets him and that person turns out to be a Pakistani. The film is about this date that went wrong or right.

So, this movie is about the adventures of dating app. How familiar are you with this trend and where did this idea come from?

I have come across so many people who found their life partner on dating app. And that is what interested me. While it is a tool for something good, so I felt it should be a tool to tell a story. We come across so many people online and with the dating apps being the new trend, I thought to make something about the same and it is very fascinating and exciting.

The song Haseena Pagal Deewani is a recreated version of Mika’s Song Saawan Me Lag Gayi Aag. What do you have to say about this trend of recreating popular numbers? Besides the same song was recreated for Ginny Weds Sunny. What do you have to say about the same song being recreated for two different films?

Every phase, every generation has a certain trend. And this is the trend these days which people are loving. If at all people wouldn’t have been liking it, we wouldn’t have been making it. It’s all about demand and supply. Speaking about Ginny Weds Sunny, they have used the song in a different celebratory scenario and ours is different. So, it was just a coincidence.

Was it difficult to shoot post the pandemic? Was the team apprehensive?

We had actually wrapped the shooting before the pandemic actually hit. We shot two songs just before the lockdown had begun. Recently, we shot the song ‘Heelen Toot Gayi’ lately, for that we had to take a lot of precautions because there was a crew and we had to shoot for long hours. We had taken the necessary safety measures. The producers took care of everything and we felt really secure.

There were a lot of speculations about the OTT release of Indoo Ki Jawani. But now it is finally getting to hit the theatres. What is your say about it and also about many big releases making its way on digital platforms?

Very excited because this is my first Hindi film and I always wanted to see it on the big screen. So, for this reason, I am very happy. At the same time, I feel we are in such difficult times and I happy that my producers have taken this bold step to release the film in theatres. Talking about OTT, I feel it is definitely a completely new and a fresh medium. and now people will be watching films, tv and OTT content.

What are your hopes from Indoo Ki Jawani?

I am very excited and I am very hopeful that the film works and people like it. I am sure the movie will get a good word of mouth and people will understand what the movie wants to say in an entertaining and celebrating way.

