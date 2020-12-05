EXCLUSIVE: Indoo Ki Jawani director Abir Sengupta on BO pressure for Kiara Advani’s film: It doesn’t matter

Kiara Advani will be seen playing the lead role in Indoo Ki Jawani and the movie will be releasing in theatres on December 11 this year.

Kiara Advani is a busy bird these days. After all, her movie Indoo Ki Jawani is all set to hit the theatres this month. To note, the entire team of Indoo Ki Jawani has been on cloud nine as the movie is getting a chance to release in theatres amid the COVID 19 pandemic wherein the theatres were shut for over seven months. And while the team is counting days for the release of Indoo Ki Jawani, director Abir Sengupta, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, got candid about the pressure about the box office performance of Indoo Ki Jawani.

To note, the COVID 19 pandemic has taken a massive toll on the box office business. However, Abir stated that box office numbers are not a matter of concern for him. Instead, he wants the movie to reach the maximum number of people. “I don’t feel that box office numbers really matter to me. I am a filmmaker; my job is to narrate a story and that is should the maximum people in the right way. So, if that is achieved, box office numbers don’t matter,” Abir told Pinkvilla.

For the uninitiated, Indoo Ki Jawani marks Abir’s debut in Bollywood and the filmmaker is all praises for Kiara. Calling Kiara the first choice for the movie, the director stated that the Kabir Singh actress had put in a lot of hard work for Indoo Ki Jawani. “She is such a dedicated girl and so much hard work she puts in the film. And this is a film in which she had to completely transform because she is a proper South Bombay girl and here she had to play a very desi Ghaziabad girl. So, she had to totally transform and I realised that it is going to be tough. But the way she has put in her hard work, it came very easy and smooth,” Abir stated.

