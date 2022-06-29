EXCLUSIVE: Aditya Roy Kapur lauds the concept of pan India movies; Reveals Yash’s KGF 2 is his favourite

Aditya Roy Kapur is making the headlines these days courtesy of his upcoming movie Rashtra Kavach Om. The action thriller will feature Aditya in a never seen before avatar and the trailer has got everyone quite excited. As the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor is busy promoting Rashtra Kavach Om, he admitted being a major movie buff during one of his interviews. So, when Aditya was quizzed about the ongoing trend of pan India films, the Sadak 2 actor stated was all praises for it.

So, has Aditya ever planned to be a part of a South film or a pan India project? To this, the actor told Pinkvilla, “I haven’t contemplated doing a south film but I think it’s great for the film viewer. They are getting exposed to so many more films, great films. So, as a movie buff, it’s better for us because we get to watch cinema from all around the country as it should be. I don’t think anyone’s complaining. Everyone’s happy about it right?” Talking about his favourite South film, Aditya was quick to respond, “I love KGF 2”.

Meanwhile, Aditya also spoke about his stupendous transformation for Rashtra Kavach OM and told India Today, “For this film, I also had to do action training for 4 months. When you do action, you lose muscles, in the morning I was doing 2 hours of action, losing muscles, and in the evening trying again to build muscles”. Apart from Aditya Roy Kapur, Rashtra Kavach OM will also star Sanjana Sanghi, Jackie Shroff and Ashutosh Rana and the movie will hit the screens on July 1.

