EXCLUSIVE: Aditya Roy Kapur on working with Arijit Singh for Rashtra Kavach OM: He's just a joy to listen to

Remember when Aditya Roy Kapur made his big Bollywood debut as a lead star in 2013 released Aashiqui 2 opposite Shraddha Kapoor? The actor not just became an overnight star but Arijit Singh’s songs from the movie were a massive hit too. Interestingly, the actor-singer had collaborated once again for Fitoor which also featured Katrina Kaif and Tabu in the lead. Though the movie failed to create a buzz at the box office, the music did win hearts. And now, Aditya is collaborating once again with Arijit Singh and this time it is for Kapil Verma’s directorial Rashtra Kavach OM which also features Sanjana Sanghi in the lead.

Talking about their third collaboration, Aditya was all praises for Arijit Singh and hoped that the audience will shower love on their song once again. “Arijit Singh is just a joy to listen to, performing on the songs sung by him has always been appreciated by the audiences - be it Aashiqui 2, Fitoor and now for my upcoming action entertainer OM. I hope our upcoming collaboration will get the same love from the audience,” Aditya was quoted saying.

Earlier, Aditya had opened up about why he gave a nod for Rashtra Kavach OM and said that he was intrigued by the storyline. “I always believe that every movie should have its fundamentals in place and it felt like Om had a lot going for it. I heard just 20-30 minutes of the film during the first narration and I was hooked instantly because of the emotionality of the subject,” Aditya had told ETimes. Rashtra Kavach OM is slated to hit the screens on July 1 this year.