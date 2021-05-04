EXCLUSIVE: After her family, Deepika Padukone too tests positive for Covid 19?

Padukone’s mother and sister are diagnosed with Coronavirus and have opted for home quarantine, while the actress’s father Prakash Padukone has been hospitalised.

Earlier today it was reported that ’s family has tested positive for Covid-19. Apparently Padukone’s mother and sister are diagnosed with Coronavirus and have opted for home quarantine, while the actress’s father Prakash Padukone has been hospitalised. Prakash’s close friend Vimal Kumar informed that Deepika’s father is doing fine. “Around 10 days back, Prakash, his wife (Ujjala) and second daughter (Anisha), they developed symptoms and got themselves tested and the results came out to be positive,” Kumar said.

Pinkvilla now has a new update. A source in the know has informed that Deepika Padukone too has tested positive for Covid-19. Earlier this week, Deepika had even taken on to her Instagram account to raise awareness about mental health too. “As millions of us (me and my family included) strive to stay afloat, let us not forget that our emotional well-being in this current crisis is equally important! Remember, You Are Not Alone. We are in this Together. And most importantly, there is Hope,” she had said.

We reached out to Deepika’s team for confirmation, but haven’t heard back from them as yet. We will update the copy once we hear back from her team.

Meanwhile, on the work front Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s ‘83 with , in Shakun Batra’s next with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi, in the Hindi remake of Amit Sharm’s The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan and in Siddharth Anand’s Pathan with and John Abraham. She is reportedly doing Anand’s Fighter too.

