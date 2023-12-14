EXCLUSIVE: Agastya Nanda to start Ekkis in January; Gears up for big screen debut with Sriram Raghavan’s next

After making memorable films like Ek Haseena Thi, Johnny Gaddar, Badlapur, and AndhaDhun, Sriram Raghavan is presently gearing up for the release of his next, the romantic thriller, Merry Christmas starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. While the film is set for a release in January 2024, Sriram has already started shooting for his most ambitious film to date produced by Dinesh Vijan. The renowned filmmaker commenced the journey on the Arun Khetarpal biopic, Ekkis, in Dharmendra a couple of months back.

Agastya Nanda gears up to lead Sriram Raghavan’s Ekkis

With Dharmendra playing the part of Arun Kheterpal’s father, M L Khetarpal, the ace filmmaker has roped in Agastya Nanda to play the leading man. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Agastya Nanda is all set to start shooting for Ekkis in January 2024. “2023 was an eventful year for Agastya as not just did he make his acting debut with The Archies, but also signed on for a Sriram Raghavan film. Agastya has attended several acting workshops with the Sriram and specially trained acting coaches to polish his body language and step into the shoes of India’s most celebrated war hero, Arun Khetarpal,” revealed a source close to the development.

Agastya is now all excited to make his big-screen debut with Ekkis. “December and the first half of January will be spent by Agastya in reading the script and also doing some workshops to rehearse for the schedule ahead. Sriram wanted a young actor to play the part of Arun Khetarpal and feels that Agastya fits the role like a hand in a glove. After months of prep, Sriram and Agastya are now all set to commence the journey of bringing the heroic tale to the big screen,” the source added.

Advertisement

Sriram Raghavan to highlight father – son bond in Ekkis

Interestingly, it’s going to be a big switch for Agastya - from playing a soft character in The Archies to an Army Officer in Ekkis. With the biopic, Sriram intends to highlight the father-son emotion alongside the 1971 War. Ekkis would mark the second collaboration for Sriram Raghavan with producer Dinesh Vijan. The duo successfully worked together on Badlapur in 2015 and shared a great work relationship. Both Dinesh and Sriram are equally invested and excited to bring Arun Khetarpal’s life to the big screen. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan visits Shirdi Sai Baba Temple ahead of Dunki release; daughter Suhana Khan joins