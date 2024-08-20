Kaun Banega Crorepati has returned for its 16th season, let’s take a trip down memory lane to season 15, when the cast of The Archies graced the show and invited Agastya Nanda and Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan to the hot seat opposite to Amitabh Bachchan.

During the episode, he humorously requested a glass of water before the game had even started, prompting Big B to quip, “Kya, pani piyenge? Ye lijiye, pehla prashna aaya nahi aur pani peena shuru ho gaya hai.” (Will you have some water? Here you go, the first question hasn't even arrived yet, and you've already started drinking water.)

Amitabh shared a heartwarming anecdote about Agastya’s visit to Mumbai. He recalled how Agastya, who was not fond of the city, wanted to head back to Delhi almost immediately.

Amitabh recalled, “Agastya’s parents had gone abroad and left him with me. From the moment he sat in the car, he wanted to go back to Delhi. After trying to convince him, he even packed his bags and said he was heading to Delhi. I eventually had to call his parents for help.”

In addition to Agastya, the show also featured Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, who also made her debut in the film The Archies. Big B asked Suhana what Shah Rukh Khan said when the family learned she would be appearing on Kaun Banega Crorepati 15. She replied, “I just want to remind you that you have played his father’s role in many films. So please ask me easy questions.”

KBC is more than just a quiz show; it provides knowledge, determination, and the Indian spirit. As a life-changing platform for many, it continues to inspire countless individuals to pursue their dreams. Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 premiered on Sony TV on August 12. Hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, the show airs new episodes Monday to Friday at 9 PM and is also available for streaming on Sony LIV.

