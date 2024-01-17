Merry Christmas Box Office: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi film stays low with Rs 10.75 crore in 5 days

Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, Merry Christmas is slowly reaching its audience. However, a film headed by the likes of Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi deserved a better trajectory at the box office. Released on January 12 along with Prasanth Varma's mass action-drama HanuMan, the romantic thriller opened with Rs 2 crore nett at the box office. The movie saw a slight jump on Saturday and Sunday, taking its first-weekend collection to Rs 8.25 crore.

Merry Christmas 5-days box office collection

Being a niche film, the box office fate for Merry Christmas was never imagined to be on the higher side. It could have been the extraordinary word of mouth that might have pushed the movie a bit. However, Merry Christmas debuted to mixed reviews from the critics and audience, which ultimately dented its box office.

The Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer, which opened with Rs 2 crore on Friday, manages to collect Rs 3 crore and Rs 3.25 crore on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Being a genre-centric film, the box office collection remains steady on its 4th and 5th day, but considering the brand of Katrina Kaif, it is quite underwhelming. It collected Rs 1.50 crore on Monday and Rs 1 crore on Tuesday, thereby taking its total to Rs 10.75 crore in its first 5 days. A major contribution to the box office is coming from multiplex audiences.

Merry Christmas Day Wise Box Office

Friday: 2.00 crore

Saturday: 3.00 crore

Sunday: 3.25 crore

Monday: 1.50 crore

Tuesday: 1.00 crore

Total: 10.75 crore

As of now, the lifetime collection of Merry Christmas could be in the vicinity of Rs 25 crores. However, its box office pattern in the second weekend will give a clearer picture of its closing collection.

While comparing its box office performance to Sriram Raghavan's last release, Andhadhun, Merry Christmas opened in the same vicinity. However, it couldn't topple the first-day collection of the Ayushmann Khurrana movie.

For the unversed, Merry Christmas is the first notable release of 2024 for the Hindi audience. Sriram Raghavan shot it in bilingual languages- Hindi and Tamil with a different supporting cast while retaining the lead actors. Other than Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, it also stars Radhika Apte and Sanjay Kapoor in pivotal roles.

