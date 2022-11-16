EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn and team set for Drishyam 3 already? Director Abhishek Pathak spills the beans

Ajay Devgn and Tabu are currently gearing up for the release of Drishyam 2. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film also stars Ishita Dutta and Shriya Saran. This time, the makers have added Akshaye Khanna to the star cast. The trailer was unveiled recently and it has got everyone quite excited. It is an official remake of Mohanlal 's Malayalam film Drishyam 2 which was released in 2021. Recently, Pinkvilla got chatty with director Abhishek Pathak who spilled the beans on the possibility of the third part. He also spoke about collaborating with Ajay and adding Akshaye's character to the film.

During the interview, Abhishek was quizzed about Drishyam 3 and does he plan to make it anytime soon since there is a lot of chatter around it. He clarified that there's nothing happening at the moment. He also spoke about the original film that was released after 7 years. Abhishek stated, "There is chatter but at the moment there is nothing happening. It's going to take a little while to write it. They took seven years. If we come up with something, we are going to take a couple of years. They just made the film last year. Drishyam as a franchise, I don't think no one should hurry to make it. It's a brand that needs a beautiful screenplay. Till the time you don't get it, I don't think anyone will make it. It's a very intelligent screenplay and a story which is written by Jeethu Joseph. I think he will crack it big time again. He's brilliant."

Watch the full interview here:

