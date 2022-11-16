EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2 shorter than Mohanlal's film? Director Abhishek Pathak REVEALS

After a successful stint with Drishyam, the makers of Drishyam are all set to come up with the second part. The first part was directed by the late Nishikant Kamat, who passed away in 2020. Drishyam 2 is helmed by Abhishek Pathak. Ajay Devgn , Tabu , Shriya Sara and Ishita Dutta are returning to the big screen with their crime-thriller. The film also stars Akshaye Khanna in an important role. It is an official remake of Mohanlal's Malayalam film Drishyam 2 which was released in 2021. The trailer was launched recently and it received an overwhelming response from the audience. Ahead of the film's release, Pinkvilla recently exclusively caught up with the captain of the ship, Abhishek. He talked about making Drishyam 2 with Ajay, including Akshaye to the star cast and lots more.

With its sharp and crisp storyline and solid performances, the original film was highly loved by the audience. People are now looking forward to Ajay's film. It was reported that the Hindi remake is crispier than Mohanlal's Drishyam 2 in terms of its runtime. During the interview, Abhishek spoke about the same.

He said, "Even in Drishyam (first part) if you look at the numerical length of the first half, it is shorter than the second half. But people said that the first half is a little slow because it's a build-up for the whole thing which is going to come in the second half. But the second half was 1 hour and 40 minutes, and people thought it's much quicker. So it's a psychological thing. When you get engrossed in a film, you don't look at the length and numbers, you just go by the experience of it. In Drishyam 2 as well, in the first half we have set up the film and the second half is something that people are going to love and they are going to come and going to talk about it. In the other version (Mohanlal's film), they have a certain mood for the setup and the drama, and character journey. In the Hindi version, we have done a little more crispier because we want to get to the point faster not leaving any soul and characters incomplete. It took a little time but it's a very crispier cut."

