EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan & Luv Ranjan to reunite on Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3

In 2011, Kartik Aaryan made his acting debut in the Luv Ranjan-directed Pyaar Ka Punchnama and his performance as Rajjo gave him overnight appreciation from the audiences. His 5-minute-plus monologue on relationships is considered to be among the biggest highlights of the last decade. Four years later, the duo of Kartik and Luv reunited on Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, which proved to be an even bigger success and changed the tides for Kartik in the Hindi film industry. This was followed by the 100 crore grosser, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Since then, he has delivered hit after hit with Luka Chuppi, Pati Patni Aur Woh, and more recently, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

All through the journey, there has been constant chatter about a reunion of Kartik and Luv on PKP 3, but there hasn’t been a concrete update on the same. Now we hear that Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3 might be Luv Ranjan’s next after his yet untitled Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer. “Luv, Kartik, Abhishek Pathak, and Kumar Mangat Pathak are keen to reunite on Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3. They have been toying around with multiple ideas over the years and Luv will dive into developing this post the release of Ranbir and Shraddha’s next in March,” revealed a source close to the development.