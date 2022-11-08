EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan & Luv Ranjan to reunite on Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3
Producer Abhishek Pathak confirms that the talks are on for the third part of Pyaar Ka Punchnama. Says, "There is an idea for it."
In 2011, Kartik Aaryan made his acting debut in the Luv Ranjan-directed Pyaar Ka Punchnama and his performance as Rajjo gave him overnight appreciation from the audiences. His 5-minute-plus monologue on relationships is considered to be among the biggest highlights of the last decade. Four years later, the duo of Kartik and Luv reunited on Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, which proved to be an even bigger success and changed the tides for Kartik in the Hindi film industry. This was followed by the 100 crore grosser, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Since then, he has delivered hit after hit with Luka Chuppi, Pati Patni Aur Woh, and more recently, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
All through the journey, there has been constant chatter about a reunion of Kartik and Luv on PKP 3, but there hasn’t been a concrete update on the same. Now we hear that Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3 might be Luv Ranjan’s next after his yet untitled Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer. “Luv, Kartik, Abhishek Pathak, and Kumar Mangat Pathak are keen to reunite on Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3. They have been toying around with multiple ideas over the years and Luv will dive into developing this post the release of Ranbir and Shraddha’s next in March,” revealed a source close to the development.
Interestingly, Kartik also has a cameo in the Luv Ranjan film, the details of which have been kept under wraps. In an interview with Pinkvilla for the promotions of Drishyam 2, we asked director and producer, Abhishek Pathak for an update on Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3 and if its actually happening. The filmmaker kept it short, “Yes, definitely. It’s a dear franchise for us and we all want to make a part three. It’s a film with which we all started our journey together, and there is an idea that could translate into Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3. Let’s see. As I always say, the script is the most important for any film.”
On the work front, Kartik will next be seen in Shehzada, Satyaprem Ki Katha, and Kabir Khan’s next. He also has Aashiqui 3 and Captain India under his kitty. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
