28 Years Later X Review: Netizens Call Danny Boyle’s Comeback ‘Masterpiece,’ Praise Sequel’s Bold and Unsettling Story

28 Years Later is running successfully in theaters. Danny Boyle has hit a masterstroke with the sequel to his 2002 hit film, 28 Days Later. Since its release, the movie has been garnering good reviews from the audienc.

The movie revived the concept of zombies, with the storyline keeping fans on the edge of their seats till the last scene.

As for the plot of the film, the movie revolves around a 12-year-old boy, Spike, who decides to roam around the mainland freely, unaware of the rage virus still being active three decades after it escaped from the biological weapons laboratory.

Amid wandering the island, Spike meets with Jimmy, portrayed by Jack O’Connell, who leads the eerie cult members. In the wild twist that the climax holds, all of the members of the group dress as Jimmy Savile to fight the virus and the zombies.

While the film is left off on a cliffhanger, the fans have some pretty strong reactions regarding the new cinematic piece.

Fans react to 28 Years Later

The first watchers of 28 Years Later have shared their thoughts about the film on their X accounts.

One of the users shared, “I just watched 28 Years Later early. It was a masterpiece and was the best zombie movie. The gore, visuals, atmosphere, and performances were the best part of the movie, 10/10. Go see it. It’s worth it!”

Another one of the fans reviewed, “28 Years Later isn’t just another thrill ride; It’s tense, cerebral, and deeply human. Expands the world a bit but leans into mood, dread, and stillness as much as chaos. A bold, unsettling evolution of the series.”

The third netizen thought, “When I tell you this film has the most well-endowed zombie of all time… Plenty of other highlights too. But man. Gotta be some sort of record.”

Another fan added, “Okay, I wasn't expecting it because i thought they shot that film on iphone it would be bummer but boy, I was so wrong it really fit really well with the context of the movie and those bullet times in that movie also really crazy.”

28 Years Later, according to the director, is a trilogy, with the second part, titled Bone Temple, being released in January 2026.