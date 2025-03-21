EXCLUSIVE: Mohanlal CONFIRMS reunion with Priyadarshan for director's 100th movie; 'We are planning to...'

L2: Empuraan, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, is slated for release on March 27, 2025. Ahead of the film's theatrical debut, the superstar confirmed that he would be reuniting with director Priyadarshan for the latter’s 100th movie.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Mohanlal said, “In Priyadarshan’s first film, I played the lead role. Now, after he completes one or two more movies, it will be his 100th film. So, we are planning to reunite for his 100th film. The first film and the 100th film—same director, same actor.”

For those unaware, director Priyadarshan made his directorial debut with the film Poochakkoru Mookkuthi, a Malayalam-language screwball comedy. The film, written and directed by Priyadarshan, was based on the core plot of Charles Dickens' play The Strange Gentleman.

Apart from Mohanlal, the film featured actors like Shankar, Menaka, M. G. Soman, Nedumudi Venu, C. I. Paul, Sukumari, Jagathy Sreekumar, and many more in key roles.

The movie is considered a cult classic in Malayalam cinema and played a significant role in popularizing screwball comedies in the industry from the mid-1980s. It was later remade in five different languages, including the Hindi version Hungama, directed by Priyadarshan himself.

On the work front, Mohanlal is set to appear in L2: Empuraan, the sequel to 2019’s Lucifer. The film, once again helmed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, is the second installment of a planned trilogy.

The upcoming film will explore the aftermath of the events in the first installment. As political turmoil resurfaces, Stephen Nedumpally is set to return and restore balance.

With Mohanlal reprising his role, the film also features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Abhimanyu Singh, Eriq Ebouaney, and many more in pivotal roles.