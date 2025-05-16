Hera Pheri 3: Heartbroken fans say 'Declare this movie as shelved' after Paresh Rawal aka Baburao Ganpatrao Apte's exit

The internet is yet absorbing the shocking news of Paresh Rawal’s exit from Hera Pheri 3. Just a while back, it was reported that the actor has decided to quit the film over "creative differences." Soon after the news went viral, the heartbroken internet users shared their feelings on the announcement.

A user wrote, "This can't be true..if it is, then how can they let go actor like Paresh Rawal... aur inhe kya lag raha paresh rawal as babu bhaiya ke bina bana lenge hera pheri 3... ?? I hope they just request him to return; otherwise, this decision will make fans furious."

Another furious user wrote, "Paresh Rawal QUITS Hera Pheri 3 Just shut your shops and declare this movie as shelved. There is no Hera Pheri without either of the 3 and especially not Baburao Ganpatrao Apte."

The conversation extended to Reddit, where a user wrote, "We are never getting that part three," another disappointed fan proclaimed, "There is no Hera Pheri without Baburao Ganpatrao Apte. Period" and one expressed, "This project is doomed. Just playing with my childhood memories."

In addition to this, one comment read, "Babu Rao ke bina kya Hera Pheri karenge! Sirf Pheri hogi, Heera to back out kar liya." A user stated, "Pls then stop the production" while one suggested, "Just cancel it, rename it to something else and release it."

Another ardent fan said, "If there's no paresh rawal there's no hera pheri." On the other hand, one user opined, "It will be better to not make this movie....if any of those 3 actors are not a part of this movie then it will be a huge disaster..."

For the unversed, a report by Bollywood Hungama revealed that Rawal walked out of the film over his "creative differences" with the makers. The veteran also confirmed the news, stating, "Yes, it’s a fact.”

It is important to mention that the news is all the more shocking as it was just a couple of days back that Rawal had talked with the same publication about the long-awaited franchise. He went on to reveal that the team will start shooting in January/February 2026.

