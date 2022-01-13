EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi set to re-release tomorrow in Gujarat on occasion of Makar Sankranti.

Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi which opened theatrical doors after months of lockdown is once more set to take theatres by storm. The Rohit Shetty directorial is set to re-release on 14 January theatrically in Gujarat on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti. On the auspicious occasion, Sooryavanshi will re-release across 30 non-national multiplex screens.

Exhibitors are confident that the film will provide the much needed boost in footfalls at a time when there are no new releases and bring back the audiences to cinemas.

Sooryavanshi created BOX OFFICE HISTORY by collecting net box office of Rs 42 crore in Gujarat alone, despite the film being available on OTT. The exhibitors are confident the film can create further demand among movie goers who missed out the big screen outing besides bringing back repeat audiences who can enjoy the blockbuster entertainer once again on the big screen.

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi was one of the major box office grossers. It trumped on number two as the highest-grossing movies at the Indian box office in 2021 after Allu Arjun's Pushpa. The Allu Arjun starrer garnered Rs. 234 crores in 14 days and has now crossed Rs 300 crore. As for Sooryavanshi, the film had raked in as much as Rs. 231.70 crores by the end of 2021.

