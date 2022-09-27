EXCLUSIVE: Ali Abbas Zafar on Shahid Kapoor and Bloody Daddy: “It’s a commercial potboiler designed for OTT”
Ali Abbas Zafar is teaming up for the first time with Shahid Kapoor on an action-packed thriller, tentatively titled Bloody Daddy. The entire film was shot extensively during the pandemic in UAE and India and is finally gearing up for a year-end release. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Ali opens up about his next directorial. He says, “I have made a film which is called Bloody Daddy as of now with Shahid Kapoor in lead. It’s an adaptation of a French Film, but we have made a complete rehaul of the original.”
The filmmaker adds, “We have packed and presented it as a brand-new film. What I am most excited about is the fact that people will see Shahid in an out-and-out action genre for the first time. It’s a cool contemporary action film. It has a very beautiful story, but a commercial pot-boiler.” Ali insists that the entire film was designed and shot in the pandemic and there’s a reason why it will see a direct-to-digital premiere. “We designed the film for OTT because there’s a certain style which we have brought in the filmmaking, which I feel suits the OTT audience. I don’t want the film to be censored because there is a certain kind of blood, action, and guns in the narrative.”
He concludes by confessing that Bloody Daddy is an all-new world for him in the action space, after directing a blockbuster like Tiger Zinda Hai. “It’s a new film for me as well since the story unfolds in one night. It’s an entire narrative of one lead character played by Shahid Kapoor throughout the night. We plan to release the film by year-end/early next year depending on the OTT calendar.” Bloody Daddy is produced by Ali and his partner, Himanshu Mehra with Jio Studios.
Ali is presently busy with the pre-production of his upcoming action entertainer, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. He is also in the process of developing a script for Salman Khan. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
