EXCLUSIVE: Ali Abbas Zafar on Shahid Kapoor and Bloody Daddy: “It’s a commercial potboiler designed for OTT”

Ali Abbas Zafar is teaming up for the first time with Shahid Kapoor on an action-packed thriller, tentatively titled Bloody Daddy. The entire film was shot extensively during the pandemic in UAE and India and is finally gearing up for a year-end release. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Ali opens up about his next directorial. He says, “I have made a film which is called Bloody Daddy as of now with Shahid Kapoor in lead. It’s an adaptation of a French Film, but we have made a complete rehaul of the original.”

The filmmaker adds, “We have packed and presented it as a brand-new film. What I am most excited about is the fact that people will see Shahid in an out-and-out action genre for the first time. It’s a cool contemporary action film. It has a very beautiful story, but a commercial pot-boiler.” Ali insists that the entire film was designed and shot in the pandemic and there’s a reason why it will see a direct-to-digital premiere. “We designed the film for OTT because there’s a certain style which we have brought in the filmmaking, which I feel suits the OTT audience. I don’t want the film to be censored because there is a certain kind of blood, action, and guns in the narrative.”