EXCLUSIVE: Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh to do THIS in March for Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

“The makers have plans to shoot for a special song and a few scenes in March, for which they have already reached out to the artists, and have started the pre-production for it as well. It will be a larger than life song, which will be one of the highlights of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Once they finalise the shooting dates, they will lock the rehearsals plan. It will just be a few days’ shoot, ” informs a source close to the development. This is Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s second film after Zoya Akhtar’s 2019 musical-drama - Gully Boy.

After directing the 2016 musical-romantic drama, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Karan Johar returned to the director’s chair for his upcoming Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer - Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. This is one of the most awaited films of 2023 and features Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. They have already finished shooting for most of the film, and Pinkvilla now has an interesting update on their forthcoming last schedule. Ranveer and Alia will be reuniting for the project in March 2023.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Release Date

In November last year, Karan officially announced the film’s release date. “After 7 years, it's time for me to return to my first home - the cinemas. I had the absolute honour of working with not one, but many illustrious actors on the set of my 7th film. The familial nostalgic feeling of an ensemble cast, creating music that captivates the hearts and a story that runs deep to the roots of our family traditions. It's that time again - to huddle with your family and friends, buy the popcorn, and witness just sheer love and entertainment unfold on the big screen. We're overwhelmed and impatiently excited to finally inform... Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in cinemas (on) 28th April 2023,” the Instagram post read.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla earlier, KJO had opened up on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. He had said that it’s like going back to basics with that film. “For me it’s like, that naach gaana, fun, happiness, joyousness, celebration of love and family,” the filmmaker had said, further adding that he is excited to be working with Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. “From Dharam ji to Alia Bhatt, the range of talent in the film is phenomenal. Also, we have very exciting actors from Bengali cinema, we have Churni Ganguly, Tota Roy Chowdhury, massive stars and celebrities. They are also in the movie. So we have very exciting actors across the film, so I am really excited about all of them bringing their A game to the table, and I hopefully can justify their presence,” Karan had elaborated.

In December last year, Karan had even taken to Instagram to wish Dharmendra on his birthday. “Happy Birthday to a mega star with the kindest heart and the warmest aura… it's been an honour, pleasure and privilege to direct you Dharamji…. @aapkadharam … you are a blessing to our film #rockyaurranikipremkahani.”

Future line up

Karan Johar has already announced that post Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, he will start shooting for his action film. There is a lot of buzz around the film and its casting already. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh will start shooting for his next helmed by Shankar in a few months, while Alia Bhatt has her Hollywood debut - Heart of Stone, and Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa in the pipeline.