EXCLUSIVE: From ‘spying' on Ranbir-Alia to giving them privacy, everything Sidharth Malhotra said about duo

Sidharth Malhotra, the handsome hunk of Bollywood is going through a great phase in both his personal and professional life. The actor is currently busy with the promotions of his highly anticipated project Mission Majnu, which is slated to release on January 20, Friday. The movie, which is touted to be a spy thriller, is set to get a direct OTT release on the renowned platform, Netflix. The popular star is playing the role of an Indian RAW agent who heads to Pakistan on an undercover mission in the film, which is helmed by Shantanu Bagchi. Meanwhile, in an EXCLUSIVE fun segment with Pinkvilla, Sidharth Malhotra once again turned an 'agent' for some time and revealed if he would like to spy on his Student Of The Year co-star Alia Bhatt, and her husband, the popular actor Ranbir Kapoor.

Sidharth Malhotra on why he would not 'spy' on Alia and Ranbir Interestingly, when he was asked whether he would like to spy on Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra's answer was No. The Mission Majnu actor revealed that he would not spy on Ranbir and Alia at this point in their lives, as the couple recently welcomed their first child. When Sidharth Malhotra was asked why he would spy on Ranbir Kapoor, he said: "People are spying enough on him right now. They just had a baby. So I think I would give them some privacy." Sidharth Malhotra on Ranbir and Alia's new accomplishment The Mission Majnu actor also reacted to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's new roles as parents, during his chat with Pinkvilla. Sidharth Malhotra opined that the much-loved star pair has successfully accomplished a brand new mission by bringing baby Raha into this world. "It's the same mission they are on. They have just accomplished a brand new mission right now, and they are busy with that. And yeah that says it all, there is no other mission I want to know right now," said the actor when he was asked if he would like to spy on Alia.

About Mission Majnu The talented actor, who got his much-deserved big break in Bollywood with the 2021-released autobiographical war drama Shershaah, is currently on a high with some highly promising projects in his kitty. Sidharth Malhotra is now winning the internet with the highly promising Mission Majnu trailer, which has confirmed that the actor is back with yet another challenging role. He is expected to once again prove his expertise in playing defense-related roles with his performance in the Shantanu Bagchi directorial. Rashmika Mandanna is playing the female lead in Mission Majnu, which features a stellar star cast including Parmeet Sethi, Sharib Hashmi, Mir Sarwar, Kumud Mishra, Arjan Bajwa, Zakir Hussain, Rajit Kapur, and others in the supporting roles.

Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming projects Apart from Mission Majnu, Sidharth Malhotra has some promising projects in the pipeline including Yodha, the much-awaited upcoming action thriller which narrates the story of a brave soldier. Sidharth is playing the titular character Yodha Singh in the film, which features Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna as the female leads. The much-awaited project, which is directed by the filmmaker duo Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, is slated to hit the theatres in July 2023. Yodha is jointly produced by Dharma Productions, Mentor Disciple Films, and Amazon Studios. Some unconfirmed reports also suggested that Sidharth Malhotra might soon join hands with his rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani for an upcoming romantic drama. The untitled project is expected to have its official launch, very soon.

