EXCLUSIVE: Allu Arjun and Dulquer Salmaan set to appear as guests on Nandamuri Balakrishna-hosted show Unstoppable with NBK 4; deets inside

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s show Unstoppable with NBK Season 4 is set to have its grand launch on October 24, 2024. According to a source close to the development, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the show will feature actors Allu Arjun and Dulquer Salmaan as guests this season.

Both leading actors will appear in two different episodes of this season. While Dulquer Salmaan is set to appear alongside his Lucky Baskhar team, Allu Arjun will be making a solo appearance, possibly with some surprise guests as well.

"The 4th season of Unstoppable with NBK is going to be filled with surprises. The makers are planning to launch the first episode in a big way. However, they are yet to decide on the first guest of the new season," revealed a source.

The upcoming iteration of the popular chat show, hosted by Nandamuri Balakrishna, unveiled its trailer on October 12, 2024, coinciding with Dussehra. The more than 4-minute-long trailer featured an animated version of Nandamuri Balakrishna as a superhero and teased that the upcoming season would be a "Balayya Pandaga," meaning Balayya Festival.

Check out the anime trailer of Unstoppable with NBK 4:

The show Unstoppable with NBK Season 4 will once again be available for streaming on the popular OTT platform Aha from October 24. Speaking about the show, Nandamuri Balakrishna shared how he initially had no desire to host any shows, despite being approached by many.

He said, “I chose to do this show because Arvind garu asked me. The success of Unstoppable with NBK is a result of the entire team's hard work. Telugu audiences are open to new ideas, which is why this show has achieved such great success. Unstoppable has succeeded for three seasons, and Season 4 will be even more interesting.”

As for Nandamuri Balakrishna’s work front, the actor is currently working on a movie tentatively titled NBK109. The movie, which is said to be a stylish action flick, is directed by Bobby Kolli and is set to release during Sankranti 2025, with a title teaser unveiling this Diwali.

